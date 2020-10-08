Image copyright Reuters

US Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic running mate Kamala Harris have clashed fiercely over the coronavirus pandemic in a TV debate.

Ms Harris accused the Trump administration of "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country".

Mr Pence said Democratic nominee Joe Biden's pandemic plan was "plagiarism" of the current White House's.

Mr Biden leads President Donald Trump with 27 days to go to the vote.

Ms Harris was asked whether she would take an approved Covid-19 vaccine distributed ahead of the forthcoming election. She has previously declined to state whether she would do so.

On Wednesday night, she said she would take a vaccine if approved by prominent US public officials, but not if it was touted by Mr Trump.

Mr Pence retorted: "The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration I think is unconscionable.

"And, senator, I just ask you, stop playing politics with people's lives."

Mr Pence said he believed there would be a vaccine before the end of this year, though US public health officials have said such a remedy was not expected before the middle of next year.

The plexiglass barriers separating the two debaters seated 12ft (3.6m) apart was a vivid reminder of the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

The small number of socially distanced guests in the auditorium were warned they would be asked to leave if they removed their face masks, as members of Mr Trump's family did at last week's presidential debate.

Mr Pence initially objected to the safety barriers installed by the Commission on Presidential Debates.