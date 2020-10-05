Trump to leave hospital on Monday

US President Donald Trump says he will be released from hospital later on Monday, four days after being admitted with Covid-19.

Just before a scheduled briefing from his doctors, Mr Trump tweeted he would be leaving at 18:30 (22:30 GMT), adding that he felt "really good".

But questions remain over the seriousness of Mr Trump's illness after a weekend of conflicting statements.

The true scale of the outbreak at the White House remains unclear.

"Feeling really good!" Mr Trump tweeted.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!!"

The president's discharge comes as more new cases have been reported among White House staff.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and at least two other press aides tested positive for the virus.