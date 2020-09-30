President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have fiercely clashed in the first US presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 90-minute primetime duel saw the two rivals trade insults and shout angrily as they clashed over Covid-19, race, the economy and their families.

While Mr Biden criticised Mr Trump's pandemic response, the president touted his economic prowess and promised it would bounce back.

The two men repeatedly interrupted each other throughout, leading Mr Biden to retort: "Will you shut up, man?"

Following several interjections from the president, the moderator, veteran TV journalist Chris Wallace, urged him to stop interrupting.

Tens of millions of US voters tuned in to watch the event.

As the debate came to a close, the two candidates were joined on stage by their wives, First Lady Melania Trump and Jill Biden.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event at Case Western Reserve University had a limited and socially distanced, in-person audience.

The candidates are due to meet for two further debates on 15 October in Miami, Florida, and 22 October in Nashville, Tennessee.

Their running mates, Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, are due to go head-to-head on 7 October in Salt Lake City, Utah.