US election 2020: First Trump v Biden debate in pictures

  • 30 September 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have fiercely clashed in the first US presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Image copyright Reuters
The 90-minute primetime duel saw the two rivals trade insults and shout angrily as they clashed over Covid-19, race, the economy and their families.

While Mr Biden criticised Mr Trump's pandemic response, the president touted his economic prowess and promised it would bounce back.

Donald Trump Image copyright Reuters
The two men repeatedly interrupted each other throughout, leading Mr Biden to retort: "Will you shut up, man?"

Joe Biden Image copyright Reuters
Following several interjections from the president, the moderator, veteran TV journalist Chris Wallace, urged him to stop interrupting.

Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Image copyright Reuters
Tens of millions of US voters tuned in to watch the event.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Image copyright AFP
Donald Trump Image copyright Reuters
Joe Biden Image copyright AFP
Donald Trump and Joe Biden Image copyright Getty Images
As the debate came to a close, the two candidates were joined on stage by their wives, First Lady Melania Trump and Jill Biden.

Joe Biden is embraced by his wife Jill as Donald Trump stands next to First Lady Melania Trump at the end of their first 2020 presidential campaign debate Image copyright Reuters
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event at Case Western Reserve University had a limited and socially distanced, in-person audience.

Audience members separated for social distancing wait for the start of the first 2020 presidential campaign debate Image copyright Reuters

The candidates are due to meet for two further debates on 15 October in Miami, Florida, and 22 October in Nashville, Tennessee.

Their running mates, Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, are due to go head-to-head on 7 October in Salt Lake City, Utah.