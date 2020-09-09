US election 2020: What do polls say about Trump v Biden?
- 9 September 2020
This data was collated by polling resource website Real Clear Politics. RV indicates those polled were registered voters, while LV indicates likely voters. MoE denotes the margin of error for each poll. The date shown is the last day on which field work was conducted.See BBC poll of polls
|Sep 08
|USC Dornsife
|53
|41
|-
|2,551 LV
|Sep 07
|USC Dornsife
|52
|42
|-
|2,508 LV
|Sep 06
|USC Dornsife
|52
|42
|-
|2,588 LV
|Sep 05
|USC Dornsife
|51
|43
|-
|2,575 LV
|Sep 04
|CBS News/YouGov
|52
|42
|-
|2,433 LV
|Sep 04
|USC Dornsife
|51
|42
|-
|2,563 LV
|Sep 03
|USC Dornsife
|52
|42
|-
|2,571 LV
|Sep 02
|Harvard-Harris
|53
|47
|-
|LV
|Sep 02
|USC Dornsife
|51
|43
|-
|2,610 LV
|Sep 01
|CNN
|51
|43
|4
|997 RV
|Sep 01
|Economist/YouGov
|51
|40
|3.6
|1,207 RV
|Sep 01
|IBD/TIPP
|49
|41
|-
|1,033 RV
|Sep 01
|Rasmussen Reports
|49
|45
|2
|2,500 LV
|Sep 01
|Reuters/Ipsos
|47
|40
|3.4
|1,089 RV
|Sep 01
|USC Dornsife
|52
|42
|-
|2,650 LV
|Aug 31
|Emerson
|49
|47
|2.4
|1,567 LV
|Aug 31
|Quinnipiac
|52
|42
|3
|1,081 LV
|Aug 31
|The Hill/HarrisX
|46
|40
|1.8
|2,834 RV
|Aug 31
|USA Today/Suffolk
|50
|43
|3.1
|1,000 RV
|Aug 31
|USC Dornsife
|51
|42
|-
|2,636 LV
|Aug 30
|Grinnell/Selzer
|49
|41
|3.4
|827 LV
|Aug 30
|USC Dornsife
|53
|41
|-
|2,574 LV
|Aug 29
|USC Dornsife
|54
|40
|-
|2,555 LV
|Aug 28
|The Hill/HarrisX
|47
|38
|1.8
|2,862 RV
|Aug 28
|USC Dornsife
|53
|41
|-
|2,568 LV
|Aug 27
|USC Dornsife
|53
|40
|-
|2,544 LV
|Aug 25
|Economist/YouGov
|50
|41
|3.8
|1,254 RV
|Aug 25
|Rasmussen Reports
|46
|45
|2
|2,500 LV
|Aug 25
|The Hill/HarrisX
|47
|38
|1.8
|2,861 RV
|Aug 23
|CNBC/Change Research (D)*
|51
|43
|2
|2,362 LV
|Aug 22
|CBS News/YouGov
|52
|42
|3.7
|934 LV
|Aug 18
|Economist/YouGov
|50
|40
|3.4
|1,246 RV
|Aug 18
|Rasmussen Reports
|48
|44
|2
|2,500 LV
|Aug 18
|The Hill/HarrisX
|46
|38
|1.8
|2,840 RV
|Aug 15
|ABC News/Wash Post
|54
|44
|-
|707 LV
|Aug 15
|CNN
|50
|46
|4
|987 RV
|Aug 14
|CBS News/YouGov
|52
|42
|2.4
|2,152 LV
|Aug 14
|The Hill/HarrisX
|45
|39
|1.8
|2,823 RV
|Aug 12
|FOX News
|49
|42
|3
|1,000 RV
|Aug 12
|NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl
|50
|41
|3.3
|900 RV
|Aug 11
|Economist/YouGov
|49
|39
|3.6
|1,208 RV
|Aug 11
|NPR/PBS/Marist
|53
|42
|3.6
|1,108 RV
|Aug 11
|Rasmussen Reports
|49
|43
|2
|2,500 LV
|Aug 11
|The Hill/HarrisX
|44
|40
|1.8
|2,828 RV
|Aug 10
|Monmouth*
|51
|41
|3.5
|785 RV
|Aug 09
|CNBC/Change Research (D)*
|50
|44
|2.1
|2,143 LV
|Aug 06
|GU Politics/Battleground
|53
|40
|3.1
|1,000 LV
|Aug 05
|The Hill/HarrisX
|43
|40
|1.8
|2,850 RV
|Aug 04
|Economist/YouGov
|49
|40
|3.3
|1,229 RV
|Aug 04
|Rasmussen Reports
|48
|45
|2
|2,500 LV
|Jul 30
|Emerson
|50
|46
|3.1
|964 LV
|Jul 28
|Economist/YouGov
|49
|40
|3.4
|1,260 RV
|Jul 28
|IBD/TIPP
|48
|41
|3.1
|1,160 RV
|Jul 28
|Rasmussen Reports
|48
|42
|2
|2,500 LV
|Jul 26
|CNBC/Change Research (D)*
|51
|42
|3
|1,039 LV
|Jul 24
|CBS News/YouGov
|51
|41
|-
|1,401 LV
|Jul 23
|Harvard-Harris
|55
|45
|-
|1,932 RV
|Jul 21
|Economist/YouGov
|48
|41
|3.2
|1,222 RV
|Jul 21
|Rasmussen Reports
|47
|45
|2
|2,500 LV
|Jul 20
|The Hill/HarrisX
|45
|38
|1.8
|2,829 RV
|Jul 15
|ABC News/Wash Post
|54
|44
|-
|673 LV
|Jul 15
|FOX News
|49
|41
|3
|1,104 RV
|Jul 14
|Economist/YouGov
|49
|40
|3.3
|1,252 RV
|Jul 14
|Rasmussen Reports
|47
|44
|2
|1,500 LV
|Jul 13
|Quinnipiac
|52
|37
|2.8
|1,273 RV
|Jul 12
|CNBC/Change Research (D)*
|51
|41
|2.8
|1,258 LV
|Jul 12
|NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl
|51
|40
|3.3
|900 RV
|Jul 07
|Economist/YouGov
|49
|40
|3.6
|1,165 RV
|Jul 07
|Rasmussen Reports
|50
|40
|2.5
|1,500 LV
|Jul 04
|The Hill/HarrisX
|43
|39
|3.2
|933 RV
|Jun 30
|Economist/YouGov
|49
|40
|3.4
|1,198 RV
|Jun 30
|IBD/TIPP
|48
|40
|3.1
|1,005 RV
|Jun 30
|Monmouth
|53
|41
|3.6
|733 RV
|Jun 29
|USA Today/Suffolk
|53
|41
|3.1
|1,000 RV
|Jun 28
|CNBC/Change Research (D)
|49
|41
|1.6
|1,663 LV
|Jun 24
|NPR/PBS/Marist
|52
|44
|3.5
|1,515 RV
|Jun 23
|Economist/YouGov
|49
|41
|3.3
|1,230 RV
|Jun 23
|The Hill/HarrisX
|43
|39
|3.2
|951 RV
|Jun 22
|CNBC
|47
|38
|3.5
|800 RV
|Jun 22
|NY Times/Siena
|50
|36
|3
|1,337 RV
|Jun 18
|Harvard-Harris
|56
|44
|-
|LV
|Jun 16
|Economist/YouGov
|50
|41
|3.5
|1,160 RV
|Jun 16
|FOX News
|50
|38
|2.5
|1,343 RV
|Jun 15
|Quinnipiac
|49
|41
|2.7
|1,332 RV
|Jun 12
|CNBC/Change Research (D)
|51
|41
|2.8
|1,250 LV
|Jun 09
|Economist/YouGov
|49
|41
|3.4
|1,241 RV
|Jun 05
|CNN
|55
|41
|3.6
|1,125 RV
|Jun 04
|The Hill/HarrisX
|47
|37
|1.8
|2,827 RV
|Jun 03
|Emerson
|53
|47
|2.5
|1,431 RV
|Jun 03
|IBD/TIPP
|45
|42
|2.9
|964 RV
|Jun 03
|NPR/PBS/Marist
|50
|43
|4
|958 RV
|Jun 02
|Economist/YouGov
|47
|40
|3.2
|1,244 RV
|Jun 02
|NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl
|49
|42
|3.1
|1,000 RV
|Jun 01
|CBS News/YouGov
|47
|43
|2.6
|1,486 LV
|Jun 01
|Monmouth
|52
|41
|3.6
|742 RV
|May 31
|CNBC
|48
|41
|2.6
|1,457 LV
|May 28
|ABC News/Wash Post
|53
|43
|4
|835 RV
|May 26
|Economist/YouGov
|45
|42
|3.4
|1,157 RV
|May 20
|FOX News
|48
|40
|3
|1,207 RV
|May 19
|Economist/YouGov
|47
|42
|3.2
|1,235 RV
|May 19
|Rasmussen Reports
|48
|43
|3
|1,000 LV
|May 18
|Quinnipiac
|50
|39
|2.7
|1,323 RV
|May 17
|CNBC
|48
|45
|2.6
|1,424 LV
|May 14
|Harvard-Harris
|53
|47
|2
|1,854 RV
|May 14
|The Hill/HarrisX
|42
|41
|3.2
|950 RV
|May 12
|Economist/YouGov
|47
|43
|3.4
|1,175 RV
|May 10
|CNN
|51
|46
|3.7
|1,001 RV
|May 06
|The Hill/HarrisX
|41
|41
|-
|957 RV
|May 05
|Economist/YouGov
|46
|42
|3.3
|1,209 RV
|May 04
|Monmouth
|50
|41
|3.6
|739 RV
|May 03
|CNBC
|47
|44
|2.5
|1,489 LV
|May 01
|CBS News/YouGov
|49
|43
|2.5
|1,671 LV
|Apr 29
|IBD/TIPP
|43
|43
|3.3
|948 RV
|Apr 28
|Economist/YouGov
|47
|41
|3.2
|1,222 RV
|Apr 28
|Emerson
|48
|42
|2.8
|1,200 RV
|Apr 25
|USA Today/Suffolk
|50
|40
|3
|1,000 RV
|Apr 21
|Economist/YouGov
|48
|42
|3.4
|1,144 RV
|Apr 20
|The Hill/HarrisX
|42
|40
|3.2
|958 RV
|Apr 18
|CNBC
|48
|44
|2.9
|1,178 RV
|Apr 16
|Harvard-Harris
|53
|47
|-
|LV
|Apr 15
|NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl
|49
|42
|3.3
|900 RV
|Apr 14
|Economist/YouGov
|48
|43
|3.4
|1,166 RV
|Apr 07
|Economist/YouGov
|48
|42
|3.3
|1,147 RV
|Apr 07
|FOX News
|42
|42
|3
|1,107 RV
|Apr 07
|Monmouth
|48
|44
|3.6
|743 RV
|Apr 06
|CNBC
|44
|39
|4
|604 RV
|Apr 06
|CNN
|53
|42
|3.9
|875 RV
|Apr 06
|Quinnipiac
|49
|41
|2.2
|2,077 RV
|Apr 01
|IBD/TIPP
|47
|41
|3.2
|980 RV
|Mar 31
|Economist/YouGov
|46
|42
|3.2
|1,194 RV
|Mar 30
|Grinnell/Selzer
|47
|43
|3.5
|777 LV
|Mar 26
|Harvard-Harris
|55
|45
|2
|2,410 RV
|Mar 25
|ABC News/Wash Post
|49
|47
|3.5
|845 RV
|Mar 24
|Economist/YouGov
|46
|42
|3.4
|1,170 RV
|Mar 24
|FOX News
|49
|40
|3
|1,011 RV
|Mar 22
|Monmouth
|48
|45
|3.6
|754 RV
|Mar 19
|Emerson
|53
|47
|2.9
|1,100 RV
|Mar 17
|Economist/YouGov
|48
|41
|3.5
|1,129 RV
|Mar 13
|NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl
|52
|43
|3.3
|900 RV
|Mar 10
|Economist/YouGov
|47
|43
|2.9
|1,191 RV
|Mar 08
|Quinnipiac
|52
|41
|2.8
|1,261 RV
|Mar 07
|CNN
|53
|43
|3.5
|1,084 RV
|Feb 29
|IBD/TIPP
|49
|46
|3.5
|839 RV
|Feb 28
|Harvard-Harris
|55
|45
|-
|2,592 RV
|Feb 27
|Yahoo News/YouGov*
|50
|41
|-
|1,662 RV
|Feb 26
|FOX News
|49
|41
|3
|1,000 RV
|Feb 22
|CBS News/YouGov
|47
|45
|1.2
|10,000 RV
|Feb 18
|Emerson
|48
|52
|2.7
|1,250 RV
|Feb 17
|ABC News/Wash Post
|52
|45
|4
|913 RV
|Feb 17
|NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl
|52
|44
|3.3
|900 RV
|Feb 16
|NPR/PBS/Marist
|50
|44
|3.7
|1,164 RV
|Feb 09
|Quinnipiac
|50
|43
|2.5
|1,519 RV
|Jan 30
|IBD/TIPP
|49
|48
|3.3
|856 RV
|Jan 29
|NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl
|50
|44
|3.1
|1,000 RV
|Jan 28
|LA Times/USC
|49
|40
|2
|4,869 RV
|Jan 23
|ABC News/Wash Post
|50
|46
|4
|880 RV
|Jan 23
|Emerson
|50
|50
|2.8
|1,128 RV
|Jan 22
|FOX News
|50
|41
|3
|1,005 RV
|Jan 19
|CNN
|53
|44
|3.6
|1,051 RV
|Jan 11
|IBD/TIPP
|48
|46
|3.3
|846 RV