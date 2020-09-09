US Election 2020

US election 2020: What do polls say about Trump v Biden?

  • 9 September 2020
This data was collated by polling resource website Real Clear Politics. RV indicates those polled were registered voters, while LV indicates likely voters. MoE denotes the margin of error for each poll. The date shown is the last day on which field work was conducted.
Sep 08 USC Dornsife 53 41 - 2,551 LV
Sep 07 USC Dornsife 52 42 - 2,508 LV
Sep 06 USC Dornsife 52 42 - 2,588 LV
Sep 05 USC Dornsife 51 43 - 2,575 LV
Sep 04 CBS News/YouGov 52 42 - 2,433 LV
Sep 04 USC Dornsife 51 42 - 2,563 LV
Sep 03 USC Dornsife 52 42 - 2,571 LV
Sep 02 Harvard-Harris 53 47 - LV
Sep 02 USC Dornsife 51 43 - 2,610 LV
Sep 01 CNN 51 43 4 997 RV
Sep 01 Economist/YouGov 51 40 3.6 1,207 RV
Sep 01 IBD/TIPP 49 41 - 1,033 RV
Sep 01 Rasmussen Reports 49 45 2 2,500 LV
Sep 01 Reuters/Ipsos 47 40 3.4 1,089 RV
Sep 01 USC Dornsife 52 42 - 2,650 LV
Aug 31 Emerson 49 47 2.4 1,567 LV
Aug 31 Quinnipiac 52 42 3 1,081 LV
Aug 31 The Hill/HarrisX 46 40 1.8 2,834 RV
Aug 31 USA Today/Suffolk 50 43 3.1 1,000 RV
Aug 31 USC Dornsife 51 42 - 2,636 LV
Aug 30 Grinnell/Selzer 49 41 3.4 827 LV
Aug 30 USC Dornsife 53 41 - 2,574 LV
Aug 29 USC Dornsife 54 40 - 2,555 LV
Aug 28 The Hill/HarrisX 47 38 1.8 2,862 RV
Aug 28 USC Dornsife 53 41 - 2,568 LV
Aug 27 USC Dornsife 53 40 - 2,544 LV
Aug 25 Economist/YouGov 50 41 3.8 1,254 RV
Aug 25 Rasmussen Reports 46 45 2 2,500 LV
Aug 25 The Hill/HarrisX 47 38 1.8 2,861 RV
Aug 23 CNBC/Change Research (D)* 51 43 2 2,362 LV
Aug 22 CBS News/YouGov 52 42 3.7 934 LV
Aug 18 Economist/YouGov 50 40 3.4 1,246 RV
Aug 18 Rasmussen Reports 48 44 2 2,500 LV
Aug 18 The Hill/HarrisX 46 38 1.8 2,840 RV
Aug 15 ABC News/Wash Post 54 44 - 707 LV
Aug 15 CNN 50 46 4 987 RV
Aug 14 CBS News/YouGov 52 42 2.4 2,152 LV
Aug 14 The Hill/HarrisX 45 39 1.8 2,823 RV
Aug 12 FOX News 49 42 3 1,000 RV
Aug 12 NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl 50 41 3.3 900 RV
Aug 11 Economist/YouGov 49 39 3.6 1,208 RV
Aug 11 NPR/PBS/Marist 53 42 3.6 1,108 RV
Aug 11 Rasmussen Reports 49 43 2 2,500 LV
Aug 11 The Hill/HarrisX 44 40 1.8 2,828 RV
Aug 10 Monmouth* 51 41 3.5 785 RV
Aug 09 CNBC/Change Research (D)* 50 44 2.1 2,143 LV
Aug 06 GU Politics/Battleground 53 40 3.1 1,000 LV
Aug 05 The Hill/HarrisX 43 40 1.8 2,850 RV
Aug 04 Economist/YouGov 49 40 3.3 1,229 RV
Aug 04 Rasmussen Reports 48 45 2 2,500 LV
Jul 30 Emerson 50 46 3.1 964 LV
Jul 28 Economist/YouGov 49 40 3.4 1,260 RV
Jul 28 IBD/TIPP 48 41 3.1 1,160 RV
Jul 28 Rasmussen Reports 48 42 2 2,500 LV
Jul 26 CNBC/Change Research (D)* 51 42 3 1,039 LV
Jul 24 CBS News/YouGov 51 41 - 1,401 LV
Jul 23 Harvard-Harris 55 45 - 1,932 RV
Jul 21 Economist/YouGov 48 41 3.2 1,222 RV
Jul 21 Rasmussen Reports 47 45 2 2,500 LV
Jul 20 The Hill/HarrisX 45 38 1.8 2,829 RV
Jul 15 ABC News/Wash Post 54 44 - 673 LV
Jul 15 FOX News 49 41 3 1,104 RV
Jul 14 Economist/YouGov 49 40 3.3 1,252 RV
Jul 14 Rasmussen Reports 47 44 2 1,500 LV
Jul 13 Quinnipiac 52 37 2.8 1,273 RV
Jul 12 CNBC/Change Research (D)* 51 41 2.8 1,258 LV
Jul 12 NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl 51 40 3.3 900 RV
Jul 07 Economist/YouGov 49 40 3.6 1,165 RV
Jul 07 Rasmussen Reports 50 40 2.5 1,500 LV
Jul 04 The Hill/HarrisX 43 39 3.2 933 RV
Jun 30 Economist/YouGov 49 40 3.4 1,198 RV
Jun 30 IBD/TIPP 48 40 3.1 1,005 RV
Jun 30 Monmouth 53 41 3.6 733 RV
Jun 29 USA Today/Suffolk 53 41 3.1 1,000 RV
Jun 28 CNBC/Change Research (D) 49 41 1.6 1,663 LV
Jun 24 NPR/PBS/Marist 52 44 3.5 1,515 RV
Jun 23 Economist/YouGov 49 41 3.3 1,230 RV
Jun 23 The Hill/HarrisX 43 39 3.2 951 RV
Jun 22 CNBC 47 38 3.5 800 RV
Jun 22 NY Times/Siena 50 36 3 1,337 RV
Jun 18 Harvard-Harris 56 44 - LV
Jun 16 Economist/YouGov 50 41 3.5 1,160 RV
Jun 16 FOX News 50 38 2.5 1,343 RV
Jun 15 Quinnipiac 49 41 2.7 1,332 RV
Jun 12 CNBC/Change Research (D) 51 41 2.8 1,250 LV
Jun 09 Economist/YouGov 49 41 3.4 1,241 RV
Jun 05 CNN 55 41 3.6 1,125 RV
Jun 04 The Hill/HarrisX 47 37 1.8 2,827 RV
Jun 03 Emerson 53 47 2.5 1,431 RV
Jun 03 IBD/TIPP 45 42 2.9 964 RV
Jun 03 NPR/PBS/Marist 50 43 4 958 RV
Jun 02 Economist/YouGov 47 40 3.2 1,244 RV
Jun 02 NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl 49 42 3.1 1,000 RV
Jun 01 CBS News/YouGov 47 43 2.6 1,486 LV
Jun 01 Monmouth 52 41 3.6 742 RV
May 31 CNBC 48 41 2.6 1,457 LV
May 28 ABC News/Wash Post 53 43 4 835 RV
May 26 Economist/YouGov 45 42 3.4 1,157 RV
May 20 FOX News 48 40 3 1,207 RV
May 19 Economist/YouGov 47 42 3.2 1,235 RV
May 19 Rasmussen Reports 48 43 3 1,000 LV
May 18 Quinnipiac 50 39 2.7 1,323 RV
May 17 CNBC 48 45 2.6 1,424 LV
May 14 Harvard-Harris 53 47 2 1,854 RV
May 14 The Hill/HarrisX 42 41 3.2 950 RV
May 12 Economist/YouGov 47 43 3.4 1,175 RV
May 10 CNN 51 46 3.7 1,001 RV
May 06 The Hill/HarrisX 41 41 - 957 RV
May 05 Economist/YouGov 46 42 3.3 1,209 RV
May 04 Monmouth 50 41 3.6 739 RV
May 03 CNBC 47 44 2.5 1,489 LV
May 01 CBS News/YouGov 49 43 2.5 1,671 LV
Apr 29 IBD/TIPP 43 43 3.3 948 RV
Apr 28 Economist/YouGov 47 41 3.2 1,222 RV
Apr 28 Emerson 48 42 2.8 1,200 RV
Apr 25 USA Today/Suffolk 50 40 3 1,000 RV
Apr 21 Economist/YouGov 48 42 3.4 1,144 RV
Apr 20 The Hill/HarrisX 42 40 3.2 958 RV
Apr 18 CNBC 48 44 2.9 1,178 RV
Apr 16 Harvard-Harris 53 47 - LV
Apr 15 NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl 49 42 3.3 900 RV
Apr 14 Economist/YouGov 48 43 3.4 1,166 RV
Apr 07 Economist/YouGov 48 42 3.3 1,147 RV
Apr 07 FOX News 42 42 3 1,107 RV
Apr 07 Monmouth 48 44 3.6 743 RV
Apr 06 CNBC 44 39 4 604 RV
Apr 06 CNN 53 42 3.9 875 RV
Apr 06 Quinnipiac 49 41 2.2 2,077 RV
Apr 01 IBD/TIPP 47 41 3.2 980 RV
Mar 31 Economist/YouGov 46 42 3.2 1,194 RV
Mar 30 Grinnell/Selzer 47 43 3.5 777 LV
Mar 26 Harvard-Harris 55 45 2 2,410 RV
Mar 25 ABC News/Wash Post 49 47 3.5 845 RV
Mar 24 Economist/YouGov 46 42 3.4 1,170 RV
Mar 24 FOX News 49 40 3 1,011 RV
Mar 22 Monmouth 48 45 3.6 754 RV
Mar 19 Emerson 53 47 2.9 1,100 RV
Mar 17 Economist/YouGov 48 41 3.5 1,129 RV
Mar 13 NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl 52 43 3.3 900 RV
Mar 10 Economist/YouGov 47 43 2.9 1,191 RV
Mar 08 Quinnipiac 52 41 2.8 1,261 RV
Mar 07 CNN 53 43 3.5 1,084 RV
Feb 29 IBD/TIPP 49 46 3.5 839 RV
Feb 28 Harvard-Harris 55 45 - 2,592 RV
Feb 27 Yahoo News/YouGov* 50 41 - 1,662 RV
Feb 26 FOX News 49 41 3 1,000 RV
Feb 22 CBS News/YouGov 47 45 1.2 10,000 RV
Feb 18 Emerson 48 52 2.7 1,250 RV
Feb 17 ABC News/Wash Post 52 45 4 913 RV
Feb 17 NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl 52 44 3.3 900 RV
Feb 16 NPR/PBS/Marist 50 44 3.7 1,164 RV
Feb 09 Quinnipiac 50 43 2.5 1,519 RV
Jan 30 IBD/TIPP 49 48 3.3 856 RV
Jan 29 NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl 50 44 3.1 1,000 RV
Jan 28 LA Times/USC 49 40 2 4,869 RV
Jan 23 ABC News/Wash Post 50 46 4 880 RV
Jan 23 Emerson 50 50 2.8 1,128 RV
Jan 22 FOX News 50 41 3 1,005 RV
Jan 19 CNN 53 44 3.6 1,051 RV
Jan 11 IBD/TIPP 48 46 3.3 846 RV

