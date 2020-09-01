US Election 2020

Trump defends supporters accused in deadly clashes

  • 1 September 2020
President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press conference, 31 August 2020 Image copyright Reuters

US President Donald Trump has defended supporters of his for their alleged roles in recent deadly street clashes.

He suggested a teen accused of killing two in Wisconsin last week and Trump fans involved in clashes in Oregon on Saturday were acting in self-defence.

Mr Trump pointed out his Democratic White House challenger, Joe Biden, has not specifically disavowed far-left activists accused of civil disorder.

Mr Biden is leading in opinion polls ahead of November's election.

