Trump defends supporters accused in deadly clashes
- 1 September 2020
US President Donald Trump has defended supporters of his for their alleged roles in recent deadly street clashes.
He suggested a teen accused of killing two in Wisconsin last week and Trump fans involved in clashes in Oregon on Saturday were acting in self-defence.
Mr Trump pointed out his Democratic White House challenger, Joe Biden, has not specifically disavowed far-left activists accused of civil disorder.
Mr Biden is leading in opinion polls ahead of November's election.