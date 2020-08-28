Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has warned his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will "demolish" the American Dream if he wins the White House in November.

Speaking on the final night of the Republican convention, the president depicted his opponent as "the destroyer of American greatness".

He said the Democrats would give free rein to "violent anarchists".

Mr Biden has a steady single-digit lead over Mr Trump with 68 days to go until voters deliver their verdict.

The end of the Republican convention heralds a 10-week sprint to election day, and the coming campaign is widely expected to be one of the ugliest in living memory.

On Thursday night, he asked voters for another four years in office, as his opponents blame him for the severity of a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the economy and accuse him of stoking division amid civil strife ignited by police killings of African Americans.

What did President Trump say?

Mr Trump accepted his party's renomination on Thursday night from the South Lawn of the White House.

"This election will decide whether we save the American dream," he said, "or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny."

He added: "Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free reign to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens."

Mr Trump's castigation of the sometimes violent racial justice protests sweeping the nation came as hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered outside the White House gates.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption ‘I would crawl through broken glass to vote for Trump in this election’

He said the Democrats at their party convention last week had painted America as a place of racial and economic injustice.

"So tonight," he said, "I ask you a very simple question - how can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?

"In the left's backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just, and exceptional nation on earth. Instead, they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins."

The president's choice of venue for his speech provoked accusations that he was unethically using the White House as a political backdrop.

Washington media outlets noted critically that his audience were seated closely together and face masks were not required.