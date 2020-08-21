Image copyright Getty Images

Call it Joe Biden's "return to normalcy" speech.

That was the Warren G Harding slogan when he ran for president in 1920, with a campaign centred on healing and calming Americans after the trauma of World War One. In his winning presidential bid, he preached healing, serenity and restoration. To put it in modern terms, an end to all the drama.

Biden billed his campaign as a "battle for the soul of this nation", but his message on Thursday night - echoing Democratic speakers all week - was not so different from Harding's.

"It's time for people to come together," said Biden. "This is not a partisan moment, this must be an American moment."

He spoke of his campaign being an opportunity to heal, to reform, to unite, to "be a path of hope and light".

If he loses in November, it won't be because of anything that happened Thursday night or at the convention this entire week - which is exactly what a party currently leading in the polls wants.

So what were the key things that stood out?

Hitting the mark

In big speeches like this, stagecraft - delivery - can be as important as the content. Stumble, and even the most eloquent words can be overshadowed.

Given that Trump and the Republicans seem to be building their campaign attacks around the assertion that 77-year-old Biden is suffering from age-related incapacity - "diminished" is the term they frequently used - there was particular pressure for Biden to hit his marks.

He did.

He flashed righteous anger when the text called for, such as when launching attacks on Donald Trump's handling of Covid-19 and the violence at the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. He dialled it back when he sought to be reassuring, talking about those who have lost loved ones or are facing economic hardship.

Image copyright Getty Images

It's not easy delivering an emotional speech from what was essentially a dark, empty ballroom, but the unusual circumstances of this "virtual" may have worked in Biden's favour, as well. The circumscribed format kept his text taut and lean, avoiding the longtime politician's occasional penchant for senatorial bloviation. He gave the shortest Democratic acceptance speech since 1984.

Biden has made thousands of speeches in his nearly half-century in public life. On Thursday night, he gave a powerful address, delivered powerfully.

As if to confirm this, midway through Biden's appearance, Trump took to Twitter to attack the speech not for its content or delivery, but that it was "just words".

Building a Biden coalition

Ever since the end of the Obama presidency, there has been a clear and significant divide within the heart of the Democratic Party.

On one side of it are the progressives, best embodied by Senator Bernie Sanders, who advocate aggressive government programmes and policies they believe are necessary to address income inequality, racial injustice and environmental degradation. On the other side are the pragmatists, who preach more incremental change and bipartisan consensus. It's a camp Biden falls squarely into.

Given that Biden was the one giving the big speech Thursday night, it's clear how Democratic primary voters resolved that conflict.

Biden needs to find a way to hold the support of both the progressives and those in the middle if he hopes to win in November, however. His speech on Thursday seems to indicate he's fairly confident about holding his left flank. He may figure simply not being named Donald Trump may be enough for that. While he paid tribute to Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal, his speech was light on ambitious, big-government rhetoric.

Biden's aim was to reach out to the middle - and across to disaffected Republicans and independents. He noted that while he will be the Democratic candidate, he will "work as hard for those who didn't support me as I will for those who did".

Coalition-building is the key to winning elections.

Throughout the week, the Biden team sought to pitch a tent big enough for the Republican ex-governors like John Kasich and progressive stars like Elizabeth Warren and Sanders. Now he has to hope it holds up to the storm that Trump and his team are sure to bring in the coming weeks.

More to come