US Democrats have kicked off their party convention to politically crown Joe Biden as their White House candidate for November's election.

Monday's speakers will include former US First Lady Michelle Obama and disaffected members of President Donald Trump's Republican party.

The four-night jamboree will culminate in Mr Biden's speech on Thursday in a mostly empty ballroom in Delaware.

Mr Trump fiercely attacked Mr Biden and Democrats earlier in the day.

Democrats scrapped plans for a crowded party extravaganza with balloon drops and all the other political razzmatazz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, because of the pandemic.

But it is unclear whether the largely virtual schedule of pre-recorded speeches with no live audience can generate the same level of enthusiasm as pre-pandemic gatherings of the party faithful.

What will happen on Monday?

The opening night of the convention is being dubbed by party organisers "We the People".

John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who ran against Mr Trump in 2016, will address the convention, calling on Americans to deny the president a second term in office.

According to pre-released excerpts of his remarks, Mr Kasich will endorse Mr Biden, saying: "We can all see what's going on in our country today and all the questions that are facing us, and no one person or party has all the answers.

"But what we do know is that we can do better than what we've been seeing today, for sure."

Bernie Sanders, the left-wing Vermont senator who was Mr Biden's main competitor during the Democratic party's contest to pick a challenger to Mr Trump, will also address the convention.

He will say: "My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake."

Mrs Obama, who recorded her keynote address before Mr Biden announced his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, six days ago, will describe the Democratic White House nominee as a "profoundly decent man".

She will tout his experience as vice-president under her husband, President Barack Obama, who will address the convention on Wednesday.

"He was a terrific vice-president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country," Mrs Obama will say.

"And he listens. He will tell the truth and trust science."

In the video, she appears to be seated in a living room in front of a Biden for President sign and family pictures.

Along with Mr Kasich, three other high-profile Republicans are on the schedule for the convention's opening night.

They are California businesswoman Meg Whitman, former New Jersey Governor Christine Whitman and former New York congresswoman Susan Molinari.

While their inclusion has left the Biden team claiming a broad coalition, some Democrats are grumbling that the Republican invitees will use up precious time that could have gone to progressive speakers or lesser-known rising stars.

But Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana congressman and Biden campaign co-chair, rejected that idea, saying, "remember tonight's theme is 'We the People,' not 'We the Democrats'."

