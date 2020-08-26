Image copyright EPA Image caption The First Lady is due to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday

Melania Trump is set to speak at the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. But who is the First Lady?

In 1998, Donald Trump, already fabulously wealthy and charismatic but possessed of a still ordinary-looking head of hair, was probably used to getting a phone number when he asked.

But when the property mogul tried it on that year with a young model, at a party in New York, he couldn't quite close the deal. "I am not giving you my number," countered 28-year-old Melania Knavs. "You give me yours, and I will call you."

Fast-forward seven years and the pair tied the knot in a star-studded bash at his Florida estate. Fast-forward again and Mrs Trump is now the First Lady of the United States. But who is she?

A 'traditional' First Lady

Glamorous and entirely devoted to her husband and his success, Mrs Trump has been cast as a kind of retro presidential spouse, a modern-day Jackie Kennedy. Like the former Mrs Kennedy, Mrs Trump, now 46, speaks four languages: Slovenian, French, German, and English.

When Mr Trump first hinted at tilting for the top office, in 1999, she told reporters: "I would be very traditional, like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy."

But there are ways in which she will be a less-than-traditional First Lady: she will be the first to have posed nude for a magazine.

Supporters of Ted Cruz seized on her work as a model, overlaying an image of her posing naked with the warning: "Meet Melania Trump, your next First Lady. Or you could vote for Ted Cruz on Tuesday."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Early in 2016, a lewd phone interview with Mr and Mrs Trump by shock-jock radio presenter Howard Stern resurfaced, in which Mr Stern quizzed Mrs Trump about what she was wearing ("almost nothing") and how often she had sex with Mr Trump ("every night, sometimes more"), and described her to Mr Trump as "that broad in your bed". The interview prompted accusations of misogyny.

Mrs Trump has also sued the Daily Mail over an article she claims infers that she was a sex worker in the 1990s. The newspaper agreed to pay damages and apologised to the First Lady in April 2017.

Her treatment has been compared by some commentators to "slut-shaming" - the practice of attacking women over certain ways of dressing or acting.

From Slovenia to New York

Mrs Trump was born Melanija Knavs in Sevnica, a small town about an hour's drive from Slovenia's capital Ljubljana, to a relatively well-off family. Her father Viktor worked for the mayor of nearby Hrastnik before becoming a successful car salesman. Her mother, Amalija, designed prints for a fashion brand.

Melania studied design and architecture in Ljubljana. It was claimed on her professional website that she held a degree, but later emerged that she dropped out during her first year. The website has now been scrubbed entirely and redirects to Mr Trump's business site.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What was Melania Trump like in Slovenia?

At 18, she signed with a modelling agency in Milan and began flying around Europe and the US, appearing in high-profile ad campaigns. It was at a party at New York Fashion week that she met Mr Trump.

Like her husband, she never drinks, according to reports, and shies away from late-night parties. She has her own branded jewellery business and is reportedly involved in the design process.

The pair married in 2005 and had a son, Barron, in 2006.

She did not initially move in to the White House with her husband after his election victory, remaining in New York until the end of Barron's school term before joining the president in Washington in 2017.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Barron Trump and Melania Trump joined the president at the White House several months after he took office

Mrs Trump has apparently squared her background with her husband's attacks on immigration - declaring that she did everything by the book.

"It never crossed my mind to stay here without papers," she told Harpers Bazaar. "You follow the rules. You follow the law. Every few months you need to fly back to Europe and stamp your visa."

In July 2020, a statue of the First Lady in her native Slovenia - which some compared to a character from The Smurfs - was set alight. Police have launched an investigation.

'Policies are my husband's job'

Mrs Trump has largely steered clear of the political fray, confining her appearances to standing by her husband's side. "I chose not to go into politics and policy," she said in an interview with GQ. "Those policies are my husband's job."

Her one big moment of the 2016 campaign came when she took centre stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention in July for the traditional spousal speech, and it did not go well.

Commentators quickly noticed remarkable similarities with Michelle Obama's convention speech in 2008, and the ensuing plagiarism scandal overshadowed what she had to say.

In 2018 she generated huge controversy after wearing a jacket with the words "I really don't care, do you?" written on the back on a trip to a migrant child detention centre.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There was intense media speculation about why Melania Trump chose to wear the jacket after her trip

"It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me," she told ABC news. "I want to show them I don't care."

Despite these incidents she remains something of an unknown quantity compared with her predecessors. She does advise her husband, she told GQ, but she remains tight-lipped about it what she says.

"Nobody knows and nobody will ever know," she said. "Because that's between me and my husband."