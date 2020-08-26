Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why did Trump pick Pence for VP?

Vice-President Mike Pence has become one of the most influential figures in the new White House team. Who is he?

Over the last four years, the vice-president has been a very adept deputy, not least in leading the team deciding key appointments in the administration, and being a smooth communicator in media appearances.

For the most part, he has avoided generating too many headlines, though most recently has been more in the spotlight in his role leading the White House coronavirus task force.

In a less conspicuous role, Mr Pence was also put in charge of US space policy with the renewed National Space Council.

Mr Pence's journey to the White House began in July 2016, when the then 57-year-old met Mr Trump and his family at his Indianapolis home, and was asked to join the ticket.

It's easy to see why he was asked. The former governor was a favourite among social conservatives who boasted considerable experience in Washington.

Before being named as the vice-presidential pick, Mr Pence openly criticised some of Mr Trump's policies.

He called Mr Trump's proposed ban on Muslims entering the US as "offensive and unconstitutional" and called the one-time business mogul's comments on US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel "inappropriate".

Mr Trump had suggested a judge's Mexican heritage prevented him getting a fair trial in a suit against Trump University.

Mr Pence is now seen as a loyal second-in-command who rarely voices criticism of the president.

There have been some bumps in the road over the past four years.

The first negative headlines for Mr Pence were in 2017, concerning his use of a private email account while Indiana governor.

After being a fierce critic of Hillary Clinton for her unusual email arrangements, he was accused of hypocrisy, although unlike her, he was not handling classified information on his AOL account.

He also courted controversy this May by declaring he would be happy to see Michael Flynn - the former national security adviser snared by the special counsel inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election - welcomed back to the administration.

And he has been criticised for comments he has made on the coronavirus in the US, including that the panic over the pandemic was "overblown".

Liberal roots

Mr Pence was raised Catholic along with his five siblings in Columbus, Indiana.

He told the Indianapolis Star in 2012 that liberal icons John F Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr inspired him to begin a career in politics.

The governor, who has described himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order", voted for Jimmy Carter in 1980.

He has said it was not until college when he met his future wife, Karen, at an evangelical church that his views began to shift.

The governor also spent 12 years in Congress

Mr Pence has served as governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, but also has 12 years of legislative experience as a member of the US House of Representatives.

During his final two years in Washington, he served as the chair of the House Republican Conference, the third highest-ranking Republican leadership position.

He also chaired the Republican Study Group, a coalition of conservative House Republicans, which was seen as giving him a potential boost with some evangelicals of the party that have questioned Mr Trump's ideological purity.

Mr Pence had previously considered a run for the White House. In 2009, he visited early primary states, fuelling speculation that he had ambitions for a 2012 run.

During the 2016 campaign, Mr Pence kept a busy schedule alongside Mr Trump as he appeared in rallies nationwide - often in a number of states per day.

One of his key roles was supporting the candidate when controversies have erupted: he defended Mr Trump when he appeared to suggest people take arms against then presidential rival Hillary Clinton, and stood up for his son Donald Trump Jr over comments he made comparing refugees to Skittles.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Vice President Mike Pence led the White House coronavirus task force

He did go against Mr Trump's long-held view that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States (days later, Mr Trump said he too had changed his mind on this issue).

Courting controversy

When governor, he sparked a public outcry after signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act into law.

Critics argued the law discriminates against the LGBT community by allowing businesses to refuse service over religious beliefs.

Under national pressure, he later signed an amendment stating businesses could not discriminate against gay people, drawing criticism from conservatives who said they felt betrayed by the revision.

He is known for his staunch opposition to abortion.

Mr Pence, an evangelical Christian and father of three, also signed into law one of the strictest abortion laws in the country as governor.

Indiana implemented a ban on abortions based solely on the fetus's sex, race, or disability diagnosis, which was later struck down by an appelate court.

In 2017, Mr Pence became the first sitting vice-president to attend America's largest annual anti-abortion rally, March for Life, and has since attended the event regularly.

In 2012, the then-congressman likened the Supreme Court's ruling upholding the Affordable Health Care Act to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a closed-door House Republican meeting.

He later apologised.

