Image caption Simon Hart has been appointed Welsh secretary

Boris Johnson is carrying out a mini-reshuffle of his government as he prepares to address his new Conservative MPs in Westminster.

Simon Hart has been named as Welsh secretary, replacing Alun Cairns, who quit at the start of the election.

And Nicky Morgan stays as culture secretary, despite standing down as an MP. She is taking a peerage and will sit as a cabinet minister in the Lords.

The majority of senior cabinet ministers are staying in post.

Sajid Javid is staying as chancellor while Dominic Raab and Priti Patel are staying as foreign secretary and home secretary respectively.

The PM will set out his legislative plans in a Queen's Speech on Thursday.

And Downing Street has said the government plans to ask MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit bill the following day.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicky Morgan stood as MP for Loughborough at the general election

The PM's spokesman said the government planned to start the process in Parliament before Christmas in the "proper constitutional way".

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is the legislation that will enable Brexit to happen - the UK is due to leave the EU on 31 January.

Mr Johnson will soon address his new parliamentary colleagues. Many of the 109 new Conservative MPs won in areas traditionally held by Labour in Thursday's election, which saw the party gain an 80-seat majority.