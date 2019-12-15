General election 2019: John McDonnell sorry for 'catastrophic' election result
John McDonnell says he is to blame for Labour's "catastrophic" loss in Thursday's election, saying he "owns this disaster".
The shadow chancellor apologised for "not being able to articulate" the party's campaign message ahead of the poll, which saw Labour lose 59 seats.
But he also blamed the "media portrayal" of current leader Jeremy Corbyn for the losses.
Both he and Mr Corbyn have said they will stand down early next year.