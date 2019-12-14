Image caption Lesley Laird lost her seat in the election

Scottish Labour officials have met to discuss the party's future after losing all but one seat in the election.

Shadow Scottish Secretary Lesley Laird, one of six Labour MPs who lost their seat, said there were "lessons to be learned".

Ahead of the meeting of the party's governing body, she called for the party to "take some time to pause and reflect".

UK leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead Labour into the next election.

The SNP won 48 of Scotland 's 59 constituencies in Thursday's poll after Labour won just 18.5% of the votes - down 8.5 points form the last election.

Five Labour MPs lost their seats to SNP candidates. Ms Laird, Scottish Labour's deputy leader, lost her seat to Neale Hanvey, who was suspended by the SNP for posting anti-Semitic comments on social media.

Boris Johnson's Conservatives took power at Westminster with a majority of 80 seats.

Labour's Scottish Executive Committee convened in Glasgow on Saturday to consider how to rebuild after the defeat.

She told BBC Scotland: "There was a lot of positives to come out of our campaign and we need to not lose sight of the fact that all of these results don't change some of the real issues that as a society we need to come to terms with."

Asked whether Mr Corbyn should go immediately, she said: "Everybody's always raw after events like this and I think making decisions on knee-jerk reactions... is not the right thing to do."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ian Murray was the only Labour MP to keep his seat in Scotland

The Labour party's manifesto said it would refuse a request to hold another referendum on Scottish independence in the "early years" of government if it had won the election.

On whether Scottish Labour should change this position, Ms Laird reiterated: "Constitutional politics north or south of the border doesn't serve the Labour party well and I think we need to be careful not to be seen to be as popularist as everybody else.

"That's not what the Labour party is about - we are about addressing the social needs of society."

'A dismal, disastrous night'

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Scottish Labour's Neil Finlay MSP said a "combination of factors" including Brexit and discussions over indyref2 led to "a dismal, disastrous night" for his party, but he defended Jeremy Corbyn.

The Holyrood backbencher said there was "no rush" to replace Jeremy Corbyn, and said a leadership election would "take time" to allow the party to have an internal debate about who should be the next leader.

He added that Richard Leonard should continue as the party's leader in Scotland and should take Scottish Labour into the 2021 Holyrood elections.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Leonard: "We have to look at what we said about Brexit and about the whole constitutional question in Scotland"

Speaking as the results were coming in on Friday morning, Mr Leonard said Scottish Labour had to have a "sensible and cold light of day" analysis of what it said about Brexit and indyref2.

However, he said it wasn't as simple as saying their message wasn't clear enough.

