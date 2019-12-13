General election 2019: Animated tour in 10 stops
- 13 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Scroll to take a guided tour of the UK's results to find out how Boris Johnson gained the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s, while Labour took its lowest number of seats since 1935.
Find out how the UK votedConservatives: 365
Scroll to find out how the UK voted
- NATIONAL PICTURE: Results in full
- ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: The night's key points
- MAPS AND CHARTS: The election in graphics
- BREXIT: What happens now?
- IN PICTURES: Binface, a baby and Boris Johnson