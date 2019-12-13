Image caption Dominic Grieve fought many battles against Brexit in the Commons

The former Conservative MP Dominic Grieve has lost his seat in Buckinghamshire after running as an independent.

Staunchly pro-remain, Mr Grieve was ejected from the Conservative Party earlier this year after he backed a bill to try to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The Tories held Beaconsfield after he was beaten by new Conservative candidate Joy Morrissey.

The party also won the Buckingham seat of former Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Mr Grieve, the former Attorney General, had been the MP for Beaconsfield since 1997.

He fought many battles against Brexit in the Commons, opposing Theresa May's withdrawal deal three times, and won the support of more than 16,000 voters, with Ms Morrissey winning 32,477 votes.

Result in Beaconsfield

Vote share Party % share CON Conservative 56.1% IND Independent 29.0% LAB Labour 9.9% GRN Green 3.5% IND Independent 1.4% Vote share change since 2017 Lost Gained IND Independent +29.0 Gained

IND Independent +1.4 Gained

GRN Green +1.0 Gained

CON Conservative -9.1 Lost

LAB Labour -11.5 Lost

Can't see the graphic? Click here

He was supported by actor Hugh Grant, who, when joining him on the campaign trail said "we should try and unseat a Tory who would be a part of a Boris Johnson majority and here in Beaconsfield, the man who can unseat the Tory is Dominic Grieve."

Image caption Actor Hugh Grant joined Dominic Grieve at a coffee morning in Marlow - part of the Beaconsfield constituency

Mr Grieve told the BBC it was "a challenging thing to take on" but he was "not surprised at the outcome".

"Boris Johnson will be able to implement his policy of taking us out of the European Union on 31 January and I shall not be in parliament to be able to stop him," he said.

"Even if I'd been elected I wouldn't be in a position to stop him if he has a working majority.

"The country is now embarking on a new chapter in its history, whether it's a chapter that is going to bring any joy remains highly questionable."

John Bercow's seat was taken by Conservative Greg Smith who beat the Liberal Democrat candidate - and former Tory health secretary - Stephen Dorrell.

Mr Bercow resigned from the party when he became Speaker in 2009 and retired last month.

Conservative Iain Stewart has been re-elected as MP for Milton Keynes South and the Tories also held Milton Keynes North with Ben Everitt becoming a new MP after Mark Lancaster stood down.

Another new MP, Rob Butler, held Aylesbury for the Conservatives with an increased majority after David Lidlington stood down earlier this year.

The former Brexit minister, and chairman of the pro-Leave European Research Group (ERG), Steve Baker retained his seat in Wycombe but with a significantly decreased majority, down from 12.3% to 7.7%

Cheryl Gillan has been re-elected as the Conservative MP for Chesham & Amersham, with a reduced majority.