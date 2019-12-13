Image caption Stephen Flynn (centre) - who is due to become a father - celebrated with fellow MP Kirsty Blackman, pictured on his right

The SNP has taken two seats from the Conservatives in north east Scotland.

Stephen Flynn won Aberdeen South, beating Douglas Lumsden who was trying to retain the seat after Ross Thomson stood down.

And Richard Thomson was elected in Gordon, at the expense of Colin Clark.

The SNP's Kirsty Blackman held Aberdeen North, while Conservatives Douglas Ross, Andrew Bowie, and David Duguid retained Moray, Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine, and Banff and Buchan.

Lib Dem Alistair Carmichael held Orkney and Shetland, the final seat to declare in Scotland at about 06:00.

Mr Flynn revealed he is due to become a father at the weekend, so had not known which would come first - the election result or his first child.

He said: "My wife is due to give birth in two days time, so it's a really exciting time for us both, and hopefully everything goes well.

"It's been a nerve-wracking few weeks."

Of the result, the new SNP Aberdeen South MP said: "I am overwhelmed to have the level of support that we have obtained this evening, it's utterly fantastic."

Conservative MP Ross Thomson had announced last month he was standing down in Aberdeen South, following accusations of sexually assaulting a Labour MP in a Commons bar.

Mr Thomson - who denies any wrongdoing - said he had made the "hardest decision" of his life not to contest the seat at the general election.

In Gordon, new MP Richard Thomson said of his win over the Conservatives: "It's still sinking in - we knew it was a close result."

SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsty Blackman said of her Aberdeen North win with an increased majority: "It feels to me like people are voting for the SNP because they are supporting the right of Scotland to choose our own future."

Mr Bowie saw his majority slashed, and admitted the Conservatives had not had a good night in Scotland.

He said of his Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine win: "We expected a very tight race. We are very very happy with the result."

But he added: "It's very sad to see so many really good colleagues lose their seats tonight."

Lib Dem Mr Carmichael said he was delighted by his Orkney and Shetland win but "gutted" that party leader Jo Swinson had lost her seat in Dunbartonshire East.

The Conservatives and Prime Minister Boris Johnson won an overall majority across the UK.

With all of the Scottish results in, the SNP won 47 of the country's 59 seats - 12 more than the 35 it won in 2017.

The SNP secured 45% of the votes - 8.1% more than in the last general election in 2017. The Conservatives won six seats, the Liberal Democrats four and Labour one.