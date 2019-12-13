General election 2019: No change as Somerset returns MPs
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has been re-elected as the MP for Somerset North East, with an increased majority.
The Conservative candidate beat Labour's Mark Huband by 14,729 votes, 4,494 more than his majority in 2017.
Elsewhere in Somerset the political make-up has also remained unchained.
The Conservatives held Bridgwater and Somerset West, Somerton and Frome, Taunton Deane, Wells and Yeovil. In Bath, Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse more than doubled her majority to 12,322.
