Image copyright Bedford Borough Image caption Mohammad Yasin retained his seat in Bedford but the Tories were just 145 votes behind

Labour has narrowly held on to its seat in Bedford, with the Conservatives just 145 votes behind.

Mohammad Yasin has been re-elected as the town's Labour MP but with a decreased majority.

Mr Yasin received 20,491 votes while the Conservative candidate Ryan Henson had 20,346 votes cast for him.

Labour held on to its two constituencies in Luton while Nadine Dorries was among the Conservatives to keep their seats in the county.

After his win Mr Yasin said Bedford needs "a bigger hospital as our population is increasing, we need better services".

After Labour lost 59 seats he said it needs to learn from its mistakes and "needs to spend some time and reflect on those".

"We need unity in the party and I hope that the new leader will bring the party together", he said.

Image caption Two female MPs, Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen, have been elected in Luton South and Luton North

In Luton, Sarah Owen was elected Labour MP for Luton North after Kelvin Hopkins stood down while his daughter, Rachel Hopkins, was elected in Luton South. She replaced Gavin Shuker, who left the Labour party in February and stood as an Independent candidate.

The Conservatives have held North East Bedfordshire, with Richard Fuller elected after Alistair Burt stood down. Fuller was previously MP for Bedford until he lost his seat on 2017.

Elsewhere, Nadine Dorries has been re-elected as the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire and in South West Bedfordshire, Conservative Andrew Selous has been re-elected - both with increased majorities.