Image copyright Reuters Image caption Brexit supporter Peter Bone retained the Wellingborough seat for the Conservatives

The Conservatives have held all seven seats in Northamptonshire with increased majorities.

The party saw off challenges in Corby, Daventry, Kettering, Northampton North, Northampton South and Wellingborough.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom held South Northamptonshire with a lead of 27,761 over Labour's Gen Kitchen.

Conservative Peter Bone saw his majority over Labour in Wellingborough rise from 12,460 in 2017 to 18,540.

After the election result, Mr Bone said his fight for the Isham Bypass and an urgent care centre for Wellingborough will be his main priorities, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption Tom Pursglove was re-elected MP for Corby with a 6.2% swing from Labour

It was a fifth time win for the Brexit supporter as he received 62% of the overall vote.

He said: "On the doorstep people said time and time again we support Boris Johnson and we are going to vote for him. Boris is doing a great job as Prime Minister.

"The overwhelming majority declared this election was about Brexit. People wanted the vote honoured and that is what the Conservatives are going to do.

Conservative Tom Pursglove has held on to the seat of Corby with a 6.2% swing from Labour.

When he arrived at the count he told the BBC he was surprised by the scale of the Conservative lead across the country, with the party having won its largest Commons majority since 1987.