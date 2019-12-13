General election 2019: Conservatives gain Stroud from Labour
Stroud Conservative candidate Siobhan Baillie has ousted Labour's David Drew, who has lost his seat for the second time.
She secured a 3,840 majority, with Green candidate Molly Scott Cato coming in third position.
Elsewhere in Gloucestershire there were Conservative holds in Forest of Dean, Gloucester, Tewkesbury and Cotswolds.
In Cheltenham a bundle recount is under way with the result close between the Conservatives and the Lib Dems.
