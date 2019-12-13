Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 649 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 364 203 48 11 8 15
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

General election 2019: What questions do you have?

  • 13 December 2019
Houses of Parliament graphic

The election results are in but what else do you want to know?

Do you still have questions about the general election?

It could be a query over what happens next or an issue close to your heart.

You can find out the results for your area by using our constituency pages and catch up on the night's key points here.

Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

