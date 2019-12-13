Image caption Sajid Javid increased his majority in Bromsgrove, after holding the seat for almost a decade

The Conservatives have kept all their seats in Herefordshire and Worcestershire with increased majorities.

Chancellor Sajid Javid, re-elected in Bromsgrove, won a majority of 23,106 over Labour's Rory Shannon.

He said he was "thrilled" with the result, as the Conservatives won a substantial Parliamentary majority.

MPs said Boris Johnson's promises on Brexit were "fundamental" to the outcome.

Harriett Baldwin said she was "honoured" to be re-elected as the Conservative MP for Worcestershire West.

She secured a majority of 24,499 votes - up from her 21,328 in 2017.

Conservative Robin Walker also increased his majority in Worcester and was re-elected with 25,856 votes.

He said he wanted to make sure the city "continues to thrive" and to deliver on Brexit "swiftly", supporting Boris Johnson in his efforts to get his deal with the EU passed by Parliament.

Image caption Robin Walker MP said he would be supporting Boris Johnson's efforts to secure a Brexit deal

Nigel Huddleston was re-elected as the Conservative MP for Worcestershire Mid by a majority of 28,018.

He said: "We will get Brexit done, we will honour that referendum result.

"We have got to show and illustrate that we are also focussed on the things that everybody cares about in their day-to-day life."

Rachel Maclean, who held the Redditch seat for the Conservatives, increased her majority by 8,000.

Conservative Mark Garnier, who reclaimed his Wyre Forest seat with 32,960 votes, said he found support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "was not there" on the doorstep.

Bill Wiggin has been re-elected as the Conservative MP for Herefordshire North with a majority of 24,856 votes, with Phillip Howells for the Liberal Democrats coming second with 7,302.

Image caption Both Jesse Normal and Bill Wiggin were re-elected for Hereford and Herefordshire South and Herefordshire North respectively

Jesse Norman was also re-elected as the Conservative MP for Hereford and Herefordshire South, with 30,390 votes.

"We are at a hinge, we are at a turning point, an extraordinary moment in our history and we have to acknowledge that," he said.

Analysis: James Pearson, BBC Hereford & Worcester political reporter

In Herefordshire and Worcestershire all eight of our Conservative MPs have been elected, all with substantially larger majorities.

But the real story can best be explained not in seats but in votes.

As a rough rule of thumb, for every extra vote the Tories gained (compared with 2017), Labour lost two votes. That's what's meant the Conservative victories have been so much bigger this time round.

Going into this election, Herefordshire and Worcestershire had two real marginal, bellwether seats: Redditch and Worcester.

In Redditch Rachel Maclean has most than doubled her majority to 16,036. In Worcester Robin Walker now has a comfortable 6,758.