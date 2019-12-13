Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 644 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 360 203 48 11 8 14
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

Latest election headlines

    Results analysis in maps and charts
    Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses seat to SNP
    06:33 Croydon South CON HOLD
    06:29 Cheltenham CON HOLD
General election 2019: No change to Bristol's political make up

  • 13 December 2019
Bristol
Image caption Labour held on to inner Bristol

There have been no changes to the political landscape of Bristol.

Labour held on to inner Bristol with wins for Kerry McCarthy in Bristol East, Darren Jones in Bristol North West, Karin Smyth in Bristol South, and Thangam Debbonaire in Bristol West.

For the Tories, the former Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox was returned to Somerset North.

Jack Lopresti, Luke Hall, and Chris Skidmore held on to Filton & Bradley Stoke, Thornbury & Yate. and Kingswood.

