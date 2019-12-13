Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 623 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 345 201 46 9 8 14
Change +45 -57 +13 -1 -2 +2

Election 2019: SNP's Stephen Gethins loses to Lib Dems in UK's narrowest marginal

  • 13 December 2019
Wendy Chamberlain and Stephen Gethins as result is declared in North East Fife
Image caption The Lib Dems' Wendy Chamberlain has taken the North East Fife seat from the SNP's Stephen Gethins

The SNP's Stephen Gethins has lost to the Liberal Democrats in the UK's narrowest marginal seat, Fife North East.

Wendy Chamberlain overturned the two-vote majority from 2017 to beat Mr Gethins by 1,316 votes.

This was a target seat for the Lib Dems given the above-average Remain vote in the area.

As results are declared across Scotland, the SNP has won seats from both Labour and the Conservatives.

Mr Gethins was part of the SNP's Westminster frontbench team as the party's spokesperson for international affairs and Europe.

The Lib Dems had their eye on North East Fife - which was previously held by former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell - as a target for some time. They selected Wendy Chamberlain as their candidate in June 2018.

In a tweet after the result was declared, Mr Gethins said he was disappointed by the outcome but said it had been a "tremendous night" for SNP.

He said: "It has been a privilege to represent NE Fife. Congratulations to @wendychambLD on taking up what is a fantastic job."

