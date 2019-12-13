Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses seat

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has narrowly lost her seat, with the SNP winning in Dunbartonshire East.

Ms Swinson, who became the Lib Dem's first female leader in July, was defeated by the SNP's Amy Callaghan by 149 votes.

The Lib Dems are forecast by the BBC to gain 13 seats - one more than in the 2017 election.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

