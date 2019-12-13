Image caption Kate Griffiths said she had wanted to serve her home constituency

The estranged wife of a Tory ex-minister who was involved in a sexting scandal has been elected in his former seat.

Kate Griffiths held the Burton seat for the Conservatives, with a majority of 14,496 over Labour's candidate Louise Walker.

Last month Ms Griffiths was selected for the seat her estranged husband Andrew Griffiths held for nine years.

She had pledged to be an advocate for abuse survivors if she was elected.

She previously told the BBC she was a candidate with "integrity" who had a "total commitment to the area".

"I love this place, it's my home," she said.

Ms Griffiths said in November she was divorcing her husband, and had not sought, and did not accept, his offer of political support.

Mr Griffiths resigned as small business minister in July after a newspaper reported he sent two women more than 2,000 messages in 21 days, weeks after the birth of his first child.

He was cleared of wrongdoing by the parliamentary standards watchdog, which said it found no evidence he sent the messages while engaged in parliamentary activities.

Burton results

Vote share Party % share CON Conservative 60.7% LAB Labour 30.9% LD Liberal Democrat 5.5% GRN Green 2.9% Vote share change since 2017 Lost Gained LD Liberal Democrat +3.0 Gained

CON Conservative +2.7 Gained

GRN Green +1.3 Gained

LAB Labour -6.9 Lost

Elsewhere in Staffordshire, the Conservatives have so far held their seats. Amanda Milling was re-elected for the party in Cannock Chase, securing a majority of 19,879 - more than double her majority of 8,391 in the 2017 election.

Sir Bill Cash was re-elected as the Conservative MP for Stone with a majority of 19,945 votes. He has been the MP for Stone since 1997.

Meanwhile, Christopher Pincher was re-elected for Tamworth with a majority of 19,634.

