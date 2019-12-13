A candidate who was suspended from the SNP for using anti-Semitic language on social media has won his seat.

Neale Hanvey still appeared on the ballot paper as the party's candidate for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath because his suspension came too late for changes to be made.

He will sit as an independent MP until a disciplinary process is completed.

Mr Hanvey was elected with a majority of 1,243 - unseating Labour's Lesley Laird, the shadow Scottish secretary.

Ms Laird got 15,325 votes to Mr Hanvey's 16,568. She won the seat in 2017 by just 259 votes.

The Scottish Conservatives' Kathleen Leslie received 9,449 votes.

Gill Cole-Hamilton, for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, got 2,903.

Scott Rutherford for the Scottish Greens was on 1,628 and Mitch William for the Brexit Party won 1,132.

