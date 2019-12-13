Image caption Caroline Flint was rejected by the voters of Don Valley after 22 years as their MP

Labour has lost seats in South Yorkshire that have never previously been represented by Conservatives.

The party lost Rother Valley, Don Valley and Penistone and Stocksbridge to the Conservatives.

Labour held seats in Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster with significantly reduced majorities.

In Barnsley East and Barnsley Central the Brexit Party performed well, taking second place in both seats.

Dan Jarvis, who held off a challenge from the Brexit Party to retain Barnsley Central, said it had been a "dismal night" for Labour.

"Over the past few weeks, I've had countless conversations with too many people who've expressed concerns and in some cases anger in a Labour Party that they think no longer speaks for them," he said.

"We have to listen to those concerns and work to regain the trust where it's been lost."

Image caption Alex Stafford is the first Conservative MP for Rother Valley in the seat's history

In Don Valley Nick Fletcher became the first Conservative MP for the constituency after securing 19,609 votes, with Labour's Caroline Flint coming second with 15,979.

Mr Fletcher described his victory as a "historic occasion".

"This seat has been a Labour seat since 1922," he said.

"This is the most humbling experience and I'm honoured to be given this opportunity."

Ms Flint, who had represented the seat since 1997, was one of a number of Labour MPs from leave-voting seats who criticised the leadership for its stance on Brexit.

After her defeat she said: "What is the point of the Labour Party if we don't respect and represent those [working class] voices?"

