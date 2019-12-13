Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 643 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 359 203 48 11 8 14
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

General election 2019: Conservatives gain two seats in Cheshire

  • 13 December 2019
Count in Crewe
Image caption Labour previously had a majority of just 48 in Crewe and Nantwich

The Conservatives have gained two seats from Labour in Cheshire.

Crewe and Nantwich saw a 7.9% swing from Labour to the Tories as Kieran Mullan took the seat from Laura Smith with an 8,508 majority.

In the Warrington South constituency, there was a 3.7% swing as Andy Carter took the seat from Faisal Rashid with a majority of 2,010.

Elsewhere in Cheshire, four seats remained Conservative while Labour defended another four seats.
Image caption Andy Carter received 28,187 votes in winning Warrington South for the Tories

Eddisbury, Tatton, Congleton and Macclesfield stayed Conservative while Warrington North, Weaver Vale, Ellesmere Port and Neston, and City of Chester remain Labour.

In his speech, Mr Mullan said he did not enter politics because of Brexit but this election had "become more than Brexit."

"It was about who was in charge," he said.

"Tonight people, with their democratic vote, have shown they are."
Image caption Kieran Mullan won Crewe and Nantwich for the Conservatives