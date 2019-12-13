Image copyright Anthony Higginbotham Image caption Antony Higginbotham is the first Conservative MP in Burnley in more than 100 years

The Conservatives have gained Burnley, Blackpool South and Hyndburn in Lancashire from Labour.

Antony Higginbotham has taken Burnley from Labour's Julie Cooper, and the town has not had a Tory MP for more than 100 years.

In Blackpool South, Scott Benton took the seat from Gordon Marsden, who had been the MP since 1997.

In Hyndburn, Sara Britcliffe unseated Graham Jones, who had held the seat since 2010.

All three seats had a swing of more than 9% to the Conservatives, while the Brexit Party also picked up thousands of votes.

Image caption Sara Britcliffe, pictured with her father Peter, took Hyndburn from Graham Jones

The Conservatives have held a number of seats in the county including Fylde, Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Pendle, Ribble Valley, South Ribble and Wyre and Preston North.

Blackburn, Preston and Lancashire West have stayed Labour.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has kept his Labour seat in Chorley, with the major parties having stood aside in line with Parliamentary convention.

He had a majority of 17,392 - up from 7,512 when he was last elected a Labour MP.