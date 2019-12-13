Image caption Telford MP Lucy Allan said she "had not anticipated the scale of the win"

The Conservatives have held the "very marginal" seat of Telford with an increased majority of nearly 11,000 votes.

Lucy Allan won the seat by just 720 votes in 2017, but on Thursday secured 25,546 votes, with Labour candidate Katrina Gilman receiving 14,605.

Ms Allan, who has held the seat since 2015, said she "had not anticipated the scale of the win".

All five Shropshire constituencies voted to re-elect Tory candidates.

Ms Allan said she could not believe the results, both locally and nationally, putting the swing to the Conservatives down to Brexit and support for Boris Johnson.

"I feel I have hardly got my feet under the desk because I have had to fight three elections in a very, very marginal seat within a four-and-a-half year period," she said.

"Actually now I really want to be the MP so I can stand up properly for my constituents and do a really important job for them in parliament without having to worry about fighting a marginal seat."

Image caption Mark Pritchard almost doubled his majority in The Wrekin

In The Wrekin, Mark Pritchard almost doubled his majority to 18,726 as defended the constituency he has represented since 2005.

"Hopefully with a majority government...we can get on and deliver Brexit and get on to the people's priorities," he said.

"This is an election that I think has shown, certainly locally, that people felt frustrated that Brexit was not being delivered."

Daniel Kawczynski won back his Shrewsbury and Atcham seat with 31,021 votes, 11,217 more than second placed Labour candidate Julia Buckley.

Owen Paterson also held Shropshire North, securing 35,444 votes, a 62.7% share.

Skip Twitter post by @Dunne4Ludlow Deeply grateful to voters in the Ludlow constituency who have entrusted me, for the 5th time, to become their MP. Record Conservative votes cast (32,185), record vote share (64.1%), with record majority (23,648 or 47.1%). Thank you. Will work hard for all South Shropshire pic.twitter.com/KkjVvTzWqj — Philip Dunne (@Dunne4Ludlow) December 13, 2019 Report

And in the south of the county, Philip Dunne was re-elected as the Conservative MP for Ludlow with a majority of 23,648 votes.

Mr Dunne, who was first elected to the seat on 2005, recently came under fire when he told his Labour rival Kuldip Sahota at a debate he was "talking through his turban".