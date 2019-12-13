Image caption Maria Eagle celebrates her win in Garston and Halewood

Merseyside has bucked the national trend with Labour holding 14 out of the 15 seats in the area.

Despite the Conservatives gaining in many Labour heartlands, seats including Birkenhead, Bootle, Knowsley and Sefton Central have remained red.

Tory Damien Moore has been re-elected in Southport with a 4,147 majority.

"We have won this election fighting a positive campaign, delivering locally and having a strong message that we need to get Brexit done," he said.

Veteran MP Frank Field, who resigned the Labour whip last year, lost his seat in Birkenhead after 40 years as an MP.

Mr Field decided to defend his seat as the Birkenhead Social Justice Party candidate after quitting Labour saying it had become "a force for anti-Semitism".

Labour candidate Mick Whitley was voted in as the MP for Birkenhead with 24,990 votes while Mr Field received 7,285 votes.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Veteran MP Frank Field has lost his seat in Birkenhead

Analysis by Claire Hamilton, Merseyside political reporter

Labour still controls all but one of Merseyside's 15 seats.

Only Southport - which was retained by the Tories' Damien Moore - provides a splash of blue on the electoral map.

History has also been made in the Liverpool Riverside constituency where Kim Johnson becomes the city's first black MP.

Reports of Wirral West being on "a knife edge" - and potentially a major scalp for the Conservatives - proved to be exaggerated.

Labour focused a lot of boots on the ground for Margaret Greenwood's campaign and that has paid off.