After 414 of 650 seats declared
Seats 214 143 34 7 5 11
Change +32 -43 +11 - -2 +2

    BBC Forecast: Con 365 seats, Lab 196, Lib Dems 13, SNP 52, Plaid 4, Green 1, Brexit 0, Others 19
    03:57 Livingston SNP HOLD
    03:57 Glasgow North East SNP GAIN FROM LAB
General election 2019: Labour lose Leigh seat to Conservatives

  • 13 December 2019
James Grundy
Image caption James Grundy is the new MP for Leigh

The Conservatives have gained Leigh in Greater Manchester - a seat held by Labour for almost 100 years.

James Grundy has been named as the new MP for the constituency after securing a 1,965 majority.

There was a 12% swing to the Conservatives, ousting previous MP Jo Platt - shadow cabinet minister responsible for cyber security.

She had taken over from Andy Burnham, now Greater Manchester's mayor, who had a 14,000 majority as recently as 2015.

Prior to the result being announced, Ms Platt said if the exit poll predicting a large Conservative majority became a reality it would be a "traumatic night" for Labour.

Leigh had had a Labour MP since 1922, before which the seat was held by the Liberal Party.

Shortly after the result was announced, Mr Grundy said: "It's hard to believe I have two letters after my name - wow, what an honour."

Leigh results

Vote share

Party % share
Conservative 45.3%
Labour 41.1%
The Brexit Party 6.7%
Liberal Democrat 4.8%
Independent 1.2%
UKIP 1.0%

Vote share change since 2017

  • Conservative +9.4 Gained
  • The Brexit Party +6.7 Gained
  • Liberal Democrat +2.8 Gained
  • Independent +1.2 Gained
  • UKIP -5.0 Lost
  • Labour -15.1 Lost

