Image caption The Conservatives celebrated after gaining Great Grimsby which had been held by Labour since 1945

The Conservatives have taken Great Grimsby from Labour for the first time since World War Two.

Labour were ousted after 74 years with Conservative Lia Nici defeating Labour's Melanie Onn by 7,331 votes.

In Scunthorpe, Conservative Holly Mumby-Croft beat Labour's Nic Dakin by 6,451 votes.

Labour held its three seats in Hull while the Conservatives held a further five seats, all with increased majorities.

Ms Nici said "the country is changing" and "it's an exciting time for the UK".

Image caption Conservative candidate Lia Nici received 18,150 votes, almost 55% of the vote in Great Grimsby

Great Grimsby and Scunthorpe had historically been Labour seats, although both areas voted for Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.

Mr Dakin, who had been the MP for Scunthorpe since 2010, said: "The message from the doorstep was that people didn't have the level of confidence in Jeremy Corbyn that they would have liked to have."

Image caption In Scunthorpe, the Conservative Party overturned a 3,431 vote majority to take the formerly Labour-held seat

Image copyright PA Media/Henry Clare Image caption Almost 38,000 people, about 60% of those eligible to vote, went to polling stations across Scunthorpe

Labour's Karl Turner was re-elected as MP for Hull East by 1,239 votes. In 2017 he had a majority of more than 10,000.

Emma Hardy held Hull West and Hessle and Diana Johnson held Hull North, both with decreased majorities.

Conservative David Davis was re-elected as the MP for Haltemprice and Howden, Graham Stuart was re-elected as the MP for Beverley and Holderness and Greg Knight was re-elected as MP for Yorkshire East.

In a Twitter post, Mr Davis said Conservative gains across the country would not mean a "more Euro-compliant" Brexit negotiation.

While writing on Twitter, Mr Stuart said: "Let Labour never again seek to lie about the Conservatives and the NHS. It's not for sale, never will be and scaring the sick and elderly must stop."

Andrew Percy was re-elected as MP for Brigg and Goole and Martin Vickers was re-elected as MP for Cleethorpes.