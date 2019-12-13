Image caption Gary Sambrook won the Northfield seat with a majority of 1,640

The Conservatives have turned Birmingham Northfield blue for the first time in 27 years.

Gary Sambrook secured 19,957 votes and won with a majority of 1,640 over Labour's Richard Burden, who had held the seat since 1992.

It was the only constituency in the city to change party hands.

The Labour party held its eight other seats in Birmingham while the Conservatives held the Sutton Coldfield seat.

Mr Sambrook, a city councillor for Kingstanding since 2014, said Brexit had been the main reason for victory in a constituency where more than 60% of people voted Leave in the EU referendum.

"Let's be very clear the reason we have won in Birmingham Northfield is because of Brexit, because people felt let down, felt betrayed, they felt as though they had been taken for granted for far too long, and it is also because the public trust Conservatives with our public services, with the police, with the NHS and with schools," he said.

Mr Burden said it had been a "disastrous night" for the party.

"We need to take the time that's necessary to analyse what we did right, what we did wrong and how we learn for the future."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Labour's Jess Phillips held her Yardley seat

Labour's Jess Phillips held her Yardley seat with a majority of more than 10,600.

She said the election campaign had been a "hard slog" and added: "The Labour Party tonight, we have failed the people we aim to serve and that is heartbreaking."

When asked about being Labour's next leader by BBC WM, she added: "I don't rule it out because I don't lie for a start".

The Labour MPs with the biggest majorities in the city were Hodge Hill MP Liam Byrne, who secured a majority of 28,655, and Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood, who had a majority of 28,582 votes. Both held their seats.

Meanwhile, new MP Tahir Ali won the Hall Green seat with a majority of 28,508. The constituency registered the highest Remain vote of any of the city's 10 constituencies in the EU Referendum and had until recently been represented by Roger Godsiff, who was deselected for backing protesters in an LGBT teaching row.

Elsewhere, Julian Knight held the seat for the Conservatives in Solihull. He secured a majority of 21,273 votes and a 58% share of the vote.

In Meriden the Conservatives held the seat, with Saqib Bhatti securing more than 34,000 votes - a 63% share. It was previously represented by Dame Caroline Spelman, who stood down after 22 years ahead of this election.

Result for Birmingham Northfield