Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 649 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 364 203 48 11 8 15
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

General election 2019: Scotland's night in pictures

  • 13 December 2019
Nicola Sturgeon Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A moment of reflection: Nicola Sturgeon composes herself for the journey to come.
Police at Glasgow count Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police were at the Glasgow count at the SECC after allegations of personation - when someone votes as someone else
Ballot papers stacked up Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption After the polls closed, ballot papers were stacked up at counts across the country
Count in Glasgow Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Staff members empty a ballot box at the main Glasgow counting centre.
Count staff in Edinburgh Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Staff tried to bring the festive spirit to the count in Edinburgh.
Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson attends the count in East Dunbartonshire Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson narrowly lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan.
Amy Callaghan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ms Callaghan gives post-declaration interviews in East Dunbartonshire after unseating her Lib Dem rival
Exit poll results projected on to Broadcasting House Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The BBC exit poll results were projected on to the outside of Broadcasting House.
SNP activist checks information Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption An SNP activist checks information in the count centre in Glasgow in the early hours of Friday morning.
SNP supporters celebrate Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption SNP supporters react to their results in Glasgow.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie with some of her newly elected MPs at the Glasgow count Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie with some of her newly elected MPs at the Glasgow count.
SNP activists and supporters at the Glasgow count Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption SNP activists and supporters celebrate the election result at the Glasgow count in the SECC.
Ian Murray Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ian Murray held on to his Edinburgh South seat to be Scotland's only remaining Labour MP.
Christine Jardine Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Liberal Democrat candidate for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine retains her seat at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh, and gives an emotional speech about the disappointment of Jo Swinson losing hers.
Labour observers Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Labour party observers keep an eye on proceedings at the count in Glasgow.

