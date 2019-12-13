Image caption Fay Jones has ended Jane Dodd's Westminster career after just four months

Fay Jones regained Brecon and Radnorshire for the Conservatives - ending Jane Dodd's Westminster career after just four months.

The Tories had never previously returned a female MP from Wales but Ms Jones became the third of the night.

It was disappointment for Ms Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, who won the by-election in August.

The Conservatives also comfortably held Montgomeryshire while Plaid Cymru strengthened their hold on Ceredigion.

Brecon and Radnorshire had become a key battleground in mid Wales when Ms Dodds overturned an 8,038 majority to beat Conservative Chris Davies by 1,425 votes this summer.

Mr Davies stood again after being unseated by a petition following his conviction for a false expenses claim.

However Ms Jones clawed back most of that original Conservative majority, winning the seat by more than 7,000 votes and leaving the Lib Dems without a seat in Wales.

Image caption It was a successful night for the Conservative Party in Builth Wells

That result in Builth Wells followed shortly after Craig Williams, ousted from the Cardiff North seat in 2017, was returned to Westminster, this time as MP for Montgomeryshire.

He had replaced Glyn Davies, who stood down after nine years and polled 59% of the vote to increase the party's majority to more than 12,000.

It was a similar story across the rest of Wales as the Conservative party made significant gains.

Image caption Ben Lake extended his hold in Ceredigion with 15,208 votes

One of the four candidates, Gwyn Wigley Evans (Gwlad Gwlad) lost his £500 deposit after failing to win 5% of the vote.

Plaid Cymru retained Ceredigion with a far healthier majority than two years ago.

He won in 2017 by less than 200 votes but this time extended his share by 9% with 15,208 votes despite a upturn for the Conservatives with Amanda Jenner.

Wales After 40 of 40 seats Labour LAB 22 seats , -6 seats compared to 2017

Conservative CON 14 seats , +6 seats compared to 2017

Plaid Cymru PC 4 seats , +0 seats compared to 2017

If you cannot see the graphic click here.