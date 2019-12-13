Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Hywel Williams extended Plaid Cymru's hold on Arfon

Plaid Cymru has held onto the most marginal seat in Wales after winning in Arfon.

Hywel Williams held off the challenge of Labour's Steffie Williams Roberts despite the visit of leader Jeremy Corbyn last weekend.

In 2017, Plaid won the seat by just 92 votes but have polled 13,134 votes this time, extending the party's majority to almost 2,000.

Results have yet to be called in Ynys Mon, Aberconwy and Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election, and has already taken some seats in Wales.

Wales After 20 of 40 seats Labour LAB 13 seats , -4 seats compared to 2017

Conservative CON 5 seats , +4 seats compared to 2017

Plaid Cymru PC 2 seats , +0 seats compared to 2017

