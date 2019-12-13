Election 2019

UK results

After 164 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Plaid Cymru Sinn Féin Others
Seats 74 70 13 2 2 3
Change +14 -18 +4 - - -

Latest election headlines

  1. LATEST
    Exit poll forecast: Con 368 seats, Lab 191, Lib Dems 13, SNP 55, Plaid 3, Green 1, Brexit 0, Others 19
  2. LATEST
    Find the result forecast for your seat
  3. RESULT
    02:50 Belfast West SF HOLD
  4. RESULT
    02:50 Bolton South East LAB HOLD
Live reporting Results in full About these results

General Election 2019: Plaid hold Wales' most marginal seat

  • 13 December 2019
Hywel Williams Image copyright Plaid Cymru
Image caption Hywel Williams extended Plaid Cymru's hold on Arfon

Plaid Cymru has held onto the most marginal seat in Wales after winning in Arfon.

Hywel Williams held off the challenge of Labour's Steffie Williams Roberts despite the visit of leader Jeremy Corbyn last weekend.

In 2017, Plaid won the seat by just 92 votes but have polled 13,134 votes this time, extending the party's majority to almost 2,000.

Results have yet to be called in Ynys Mon, Aberconwy and Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election, and has already taken some seats in Wales.

Wales

After 20 of 40 seats

  • Labour
    13 seats
    , -4 seats compared to 2017
  • Conservative
    5 seats
    , +4 seats compared to 2017
  • Plaid Cymru
    2 seats
    , +0 seats compared to 2017

If you cannot see the graphic click here.

Find a constituency

More on this story