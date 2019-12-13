General Election 2019: Plaid hold Wales' most marginal seat
Plaid Cymru has held onto the most marginal seat in Wales after winning in Arfon.
Hywel Williams held off the challenge of Labour's Steffie Williams Roberts despite the visit of leader Jeremy Corbyn last weekend.
In 2017, Plaid won the seat by just 92 votes but have polled 13,134 votes this time, extending the party's majority to almost 2,000.
Results have yet to be called in Ynys Mon, Aberconwy and Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election, and has already taken some seats in Wales.
Wales
After 20 of 40 seats
-
Labour13 seats, -4 seats compared to 2017
-
Conservative5 seats, +4 seats compared to 2017
-
Plaid Cymru2 seats, +0 seats compared to 2017
If you cannot see the graphic click here.