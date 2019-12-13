General election 2019: First female Tory MP wins Wrexham
Sarah Atherton has become the first female Conservative MP in Wales after winning the Labour stronghold of Wrexham.
Ms Atherton won the seat, previously held by Labour since 1931, with a majority of more than 2,000.
The Conservatives have also taken Vale of Clwyd through James Davies.
Wrexham was guaranteed to have a new MP after Ian Lucas decided to step down however Ms Atherton is the constituency's first Tory MP.
Wales
After 20 of 40 seats
-
Labour13 seats, -4 seats compared to 2017
-
Conservative5 seats, +4 seats compared to 2017
-
Plaid Cymru2 seats, +0 seats compared to 2017
