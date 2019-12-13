Election 2019

UK results

After 164 of 650 seats declared
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Plaid Cymru Sinn Féin Others
Seats 74 70 13 2 2 3
Change +14 -18 +4 - - -

Latest election headlines

  1. LATEST
    Exit poll forecast: Con 368 seats, Lab 191, Lib Dems 13, SNP 55, Plaid 3, Green 1, Brexit 0, Others 19
  2. LATEST
    Find the result forecast for your seat
  3. RESULT
    02:50 Belfast West SF HOLD
  4. RESULT
    02:50 Bolton South East LAB HOLD
General election 2019: First female Tory MP wins Wrexham

  • 13 December 2019
Sarah Atherton Image copyright Sarah Atherton

Sarah Atherton has become the first female Conservative MP in Wales after winning the Labour stronghold of Wrexham.

Ms Atherton won the seat, previously held by Labour since 1931, with a majority of more than 2,000.

The Conservatives have also taken Vale of Clwyd through James Davies.

Wrexham was guaranteed to have a new MP after Ian Lucas decided to step down however Ms Atherton is the constituency's first Tory MP.

Wales

After 20 of 40 seats

  • Labour
    13 seats
    , -4 seats compared to 2017
  • Conservative
    5 seats
    , +4 seats compared to 2017
  • Plaid Cymru
    2 seats
    , +0 seats compared to 2017

