Sarah Atherton has become the first female Conservative MP in Wales after winning the Labour stronghold of Wrexham.

Ms Atherton won the seat, previously held by Labour since 1931, with a majority of more than 2,000.

The Conservatives have also taken Vale of Clwyd through James Davies.

Wrexham was guaranteed to have a new MP after Ian Lucas decided to step down however Ms Atherton is the constituency's first Tory MP.

Wales After 20 of 40 seats Labour LAB 13 seats , -4 seats compared to 2017

Conservative CON 5 seats , +4 seats compared to 2017

Plaid Cymru PC 2 seats , +0 seats compared to 2017

