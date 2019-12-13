Image copyright Wayne David Image caption Wayne David has been Caerphilly MP since 2001

Wales' first result has come in, with Labour retaining one of its core seats in the south Wales valleys.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election with a comfortable majority, including predicted gains in Wales.

Wayne David has held the Caerphilly seat he has represented since 2001 with 18,018 votes.

The turnout of 64% saw the Conservative's Jane Pratt come in second place with 11,185.

Wales After 20 of 40 seats Labour LAB 13 seats , -4 seats compared to 2017

Conservative CON 5 seats , +4 seats compared to 2017

Plaid Cymru PC 2 seats , +0 seats compared to 2017

