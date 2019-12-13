Election 2019

General election 2019: Labour hold Caerphilly in first Welsh result

  • 13 December 2019
Wayne David Image copyright Wayne David
Image caption Wayne David has been Caerphilly MP since 2001

Wales' first result has come in, with Labour retaining one of its core seats in the south Wales valleys.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election with a comfortable majority, including predicted gains in Wales.

Wayne David has held the Caerphilly seat he has represented since 2001 with 18,018 votes.

The turnout of 64% saw the Conservative's Jane Pratt come in second place with 11,185.

Wales

After 20 of 40 seats

  • Labour
    13 seats
    , -4 seats compared to 2017
  • Conservative
    5 seats
    , +4 seats compared to 2017
  • Plaid Cymru
    2 seats
    , +0 seats compared to 2017

