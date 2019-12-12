Image caption Police were called to the count for the Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituency

Allegations of voting fraud are being investigated at a number of locations in Scotland as counting is under way in the 2019 UK general election.

Renfrewshire Council said a possible case of personation had been reported to police in the Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituency.

At the Glasgow count, three cases are also being looked at while one is alleged in Stirling.

Personation is when someone votes for someone else.

A Renfrewshire Council spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of an incident earlier today in the Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituency where a member of the public arrived at a polling station to place a vote to find that it had already been cast by another member of the public.

"The matter was reported to Police Scotland and as such is now subject to a police investigation."

BBC Scotland reporter Aileen Clarke said three cases were alleged in Glasgow - in the Central, North and South constituencies.

At the count in Stirling the BBC's Kenneth Macdonald said a ballot paper had been taken away for forensic examination after a voter arrived at a polling station to find someone had already voted in their name.

In cases of suspected personation the poll clerk reports the matter to the returning officer, who tells the police.

If successfully prosecuted, the person could face up to two years in prison and a fine.

