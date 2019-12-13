Election 2019

Blyth Valley election result: Shock win as Tories take Labour seat

  • 13 December 2019
Ian Levy
Image caption Ian Levy thanked Boris Johnson after his shock win

The Conservatives have taken Blyth Valley which has been Labour since it was created in 1950, in the first shock result of the general election.

Ian Levy got 17,440 votes, beating the Labour candidate by more than 700 votes.

The seat has previously been held by Labour or Independent Labour.

However, Labour held on to Newcastle Central, Newcastle East, Houghton and Sunderland South, and Sunderland Central.

Blyth Valley's former incumbent, Ronnie Campbell, stood down after more than 30 years.

Speaking after the Blyth Valley result, Mr Levy thanked his team, his wife, the people of the former mining area and Boris Johnson.

"This is a huge responsibility I have taken on," he said.

"I will be going to London on the train on Monday... we're going to get Brexit done and build a strong economy for the UK."

Newcastle Central was the first seat to declare, with Labour's Chi Onwurah holding on to the seat, with a reduced majority.

The other Labour holds were also won with a reduced majority. Sunderland Central's was cut from 10,000 to 3,000.

Result for Blyth Valley

Vote share

Party % share
Conservative 42.7%
Labour 40.9%
The Brexit Party 8.3%
Liberal Democrat 5.3%
Green 2.8%

Vote share change since 2017

  • The Brexit Party +8.3 Gained
  • Conservative +5.4 Gained
  • Liberal Democrat +0.7 Gained
  • Green +0.6 Gained
  • Labour -15.0 Lost

