Image caption Around the country counts will be taking place

The polls have closed across Wales for the third UK general election in less than five years and exit polls have suggested a large Conservative win.

People have been voting to choose MPs in 40 Welsh constituencies.

About 2.2 million adults were eligible to vote in Wales, with a 68% turnout at the last election two years ago.

The first results from Wales are expected to be declared after midnight where a number of seats could change hands.

According to exit polls, the Tories appear on course to take 368 seats, 50 more than the last election.

Labour is forecast to take an estimated 191 seats, down 71 from the 2017 poll.

Plaid Cymru is forecast to take three seats, down one.

Welsh Labour sources have already said this was always going to be an "extraordinarily challenging election" and called the "political weather incredibly difficult" for the party.