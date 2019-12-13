Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nigel Farage: "I killed the Liberal Democrats and hurt the Labour party"

The Brexit Party has "killed the Liberal Democrats and hurt the Labour Party", Nigel Farage has claimed.

A BBC, ITV and Sky News exit poll suggests the Conservatives will win 368 MPs in the 2019 general election - 50 more than at the 2017 election.

Labour is expected to win 191 seats and the Lib Dems gain one to have 13. The Brexit Party looks unlikely to get any.

But Mr Farage said he was happy with his "influence", and that his party had killed off hopes of another referendum.

Speaking to the BBC after the announcement of the exit poll results, he said the Conservatives would win or come close in dozens of seats where they otherwise would not have done without the Brexit Party taking thousands of votes (from their opponents).

He added: "I killed the Liberal Democrats and I hurt the Labour Party."

Counting is under way in most of the UK's 650 constituencies. A handful of results were declared before midnight. The rest will come in the early hours and a final result is expected by Friday lunchtime.

The exit poll - conducted by Ipsos Mori at 144 polling stations, with 22,790 interviews - suggests the Conservatives will win an overall majority of 86

But Mr Farage claimed that majority would not exist if his party had not withdrawn 317 candidates from Conservative held seats.

"I can tell you that if we had stood in every seat in the country it would have been a hung Parliament," he said. "That would have been a disaster."

He added: "I was determined, in this election, we would use our influence to stop a second referendum. That overwhelmingly was behind our decision to stand down in 317 seats.

"Jo Swinson herself said that effectively poleaxed her campaign. And then taking the fight to Labour was important.

He added: "Would I like to have won a few seats? Yes of course."

Born out of frustration with delays to the UK's departure from the EU, the Brexit Party was launched in April 2019, with ex-UKIP leader Mr Farage leading it.

When asked if the Brexit Party was now "finished", Mr Farage said: "We've used our influence, that's the important thing. If we get Brexit... we've done a good job."

Arron Banks, who campaigned to leave the European Union alongside Mr Farage, said the exit poll suggested a "brilliant victory" for Boris Johnson, who now had a "strong majority" to negotiate a free trade deal with the EU.

He added that while the Brexit Party was now "over", the "pressure" applied to the Tories had helped return them to their "roots".

"We set out to make the Conservative Party conservative again - and it's job done," he said.