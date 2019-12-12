General election 2019: Exit poll predicts SNP to win 55 seats
- 12 December 2019
Exit poll published as voting ends in UK general election predicts the SNP will win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland, while the Conservatives will win an overall majority of 86 seats.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.