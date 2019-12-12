Election 2019

General election 2019: Exit poll predicts SNP to win 55 seats

  • 12 December 2019

Exit poll published as voting ends in UK general election predicts the SNP will win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland, while the Conservatives will win an overall majority of 86 seats.

