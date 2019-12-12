Image copyright PA Image caption The error meant dozens of people voted for the wrong constituency candidates

Forty-eight people were given the wrong ballot papers and will have to re-cast their votes in the general election, a council has admitted.

The mix-up happened at a polling station in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, which serves two constituencies.

Ballot papers for Wavertree constituency were mistakenly issued to Riverside residents.

The incorrect votes will be discounted and a review has been ordered, Liverpool City Council said.

The authority said it was making efforts to contact those involved to give them the opportunity to vote for a second time before polls close at 22:00 GMT.

The council's returning officer Tony Reeves said the errors developed after a "medical issue" meant a "key member of staff" was unable to attend the polling station at Booker Avenue Junior School.

He said: "The remaining staff took a decision to oversee both constituencies until a replacement arrived, to make sure voters were not turned away.

"A short time later it was identified that 48 electors had accidentally been given a ballot paper for Wavertree, rather than Riverside and had voted in the wrong constituency.

"We are now making every effort to contact the people affected and assist them to re-cast their vote. We are telephoning them, calling at their house and leaving an urgent letter if they are not in.

"The votes that were wrongly cast will be declared null and void so they do not affect the outcome of the ballot.

"As returning officer, I apologise for what has happened and, as well as putting it right, we will carry out a full review to learn lessons."