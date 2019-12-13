Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ian Blackford: 'We will save Scotland, we will have that referendum'

The SNP have increased their majorities in holding three constituencies in the Highlands and Islands.

Iain Blackford and Drew Hendry were returned as MPs for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey.

Angus McNeil held his constituency of Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles).

Lib Dem Jamie Stone was returned to Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross with one of the smallest majorities in Scotland.

He beat the SNP's candidate Karl Rosie by 204 votes.

Mr Stone's former party leader Jo Swinson lost her Dunbartonshire East to the SNP's Amy Callaghan by 149 votes.

Mr Stone said the result of the general election represented a "bad day" for the Lib Dems.

He said: "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have been given the trust of the electorate of Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross and I will do my best to honour that trust."

Mr Blackford said he and his fellow SNP MPs would be back in Westminster on Monday to take on the "enormous challenge" of Brexit.

He said: "I guess Boris Johnson is to going to try and take us out of the EU over the course of the next few months, ignoring the votes of the people of Scotland that votes for the SNP, and in particular to determine our own future.

"I guess there is going to be a bit of a battleground over the next few weeks."