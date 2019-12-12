Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Huw Edwards announces the results of an exit poll for the BBC, ITV and Sky

Polls have closed in the UK general election and votes are being counted.

Here are the most important points you need to know as the results come in through the night.

What's happening now?

Polls closed at 22:00 GMT

The BBC/Sky/ITV exit poll suggests the standing of the parties will be Conservatives 368, Labour 191, SNP 55, Lib Dems 13, Plaid Cymru 3, Brexit Party 0, Greens 1, others 19

This would give the Conservatives a majority of 86.

The pound soared against the dollar and the euro as the exit poll was announced.

A party needs 326 MPs to command a majority in the House of Commons.

What are the parties saying?

Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson tweeted: "Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world."

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell says of the exit poll: "If it (the result) is anywhere near this, this will be extremely disappointing overall. Yes I thought it would be closer, most people thought the polls were narrowing."

First Minister of Scotland and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Exit poll suggests good night for the SNP - but it is just an exit poll and there are many marginals, so let's just wait and see. What it indicates UK-wide though is grim."

The Green Party's Caroline Lucas tweeted: "If this exit poll is right, it's a devastating blow for our climate, for future generations and for our democracy. It's not just our relationship with the EU that will dominate the next few months, it will be our relationship with Scotland too."

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tells the BBC that "taking the fight to Labour was important" and the Conservatives "wouldn't have got close (to the number of predicted seats) if we hadn't". He says: "Would I like to have won a few seats? Of course."

What is my constituency result?

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sunderland South is usually the first constituency to declare

Use the search box below to find your constituency and the candidates who stood. These pages will be updated once the results are in.

For a nationwide breakdown of results, see our results page, which will be updated throughout the night.

A total of 3,322 candidates are standing for election in the UK's 650 parliamentary seats.

What were the results last time?

No party won a majority in Parliament in 2017, after Theresa May's Conservatives lost seats in England and Wales to Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Conservatives 318

Labour 262

Lib Dems 12

Democratic Unionist Party 10

Scottish National Party 35

Sinn Fein 7

Plaid Cymru 4

Greens 1

Independent 1

