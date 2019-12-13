Image caption Conservative Mark Jenkinson has won the election in Workington

The Conservatives have taken Workington from Labour, which had held the seat with only one brief interruption since 1918.

Mark Jenkinson beat shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman by 4,176 votes.

A thinktank coined the phrase "Workington Man" to describe the key target voter who would determine the outcome of the election.

Turnout in the constituency was 68%, down slightly from 2017.

The men of Workington were marked out by Onward, a right-of-centre thinktank, as a key election target.

Workington has elected Labour MPs at every general election since the seat was created in 1918.

It previously had a Conservative MP for just over two years following a by-election in 1976.

The result in Workington comes the Conservatives also won Blyth Valley and Darlington in a series of victories across the north of England.

Workington results

Vote share Party % share CON Conservative 49.3% LAB Labour 39.2% BRX The Brexit Party 4.2% LD Liberal Democrat 3.7% IND Independent 2.0% GRN Green 1.4% Vote share change since 2017 Lost Gained CON Conservative +7.5 Gained

BRX The Brexit Party +4.2 Gained

IND Independent +2.0 Gained

GRN Green +1.4 Gained

LD Liberal Democrat +0.9 Gained

LAB Labour -11.9 Lost

Can't see the graphic? Click here

Analysis

By Richard Moss, BBC Look North Political Editor

It is becoming crystal clear that Labour have had a catastrophic night in the North East of England.

The Conservatives are winning in places they've never won before, and in places even they probably didn't expect to win.

The party threw its resources into its top targets - Bishop Auckland, Darlington and Stockton South. Two of those are already in the bag.

What's remarkable though is the Tory performance in other seats. The party deliberately didn't divert too much effort into the next tier of potential targets.

Yet some are falling, and some have become highly marginal.

Wansbeck - the location of the last mine to close in the North East - came close to falling.

Ian Levy became the first Conservative MP to be elected in another former mining seat - Blyth Valley.

The tectonic plates are shifting.

Is this a long term shift? Or are Labour voters lending Boris Johnson their votes to get Brexit over the line?

Either way, the North East is going to play a key role in tonight's Tory victory.