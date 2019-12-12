Image caption Polling stations are open from 07:00 GMT to 22:00 GMT

Polling stations across the West Midlands have opened for the 2019 general election.

Hundreds of candidates are standing in the region's constituencies in the Black Country, Birmingham, Shropshire, Warwickshire, Coventry, Staffordshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The polls opened at 07:00 GMT and are due to close at 22:00.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.